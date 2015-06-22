mindbodygreen

How To Use A Vision Board To Help Manifest Your Dream Life

Anthony Schneck
Written by Anthony Schneck
June 22, 2015

Sometimes seeing really is believing, and having your goals where you can see them may just give you the push you need to achieve them.

That's where vision boarding comes in. Giving yourself a visual reminder of where you'd like to be in life is a great way to establish accountability.

In the video clip below, Jennifer Grace shows how vision boards can help you manifest that new job or the completion of that creative project you've always wanted to finish.

So get out there and start manifesting — to take your game to the next level, you can check out Jennifer's online video course, The Art Of Making Sh*t Happen.

