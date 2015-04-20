mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

The Personality Types That Make The Highest (And Lowest) Salaries

Emi Boscamp
MBG Editorial By Emi Boscamp
April 20, 2015 — 9:00 AM

Introverts, brace yourselves.

There are many factors that contribute to the amount of money you make — privilege, ambition, experience, field, connections, just to name a few — but how about your personality?

A recent report from Truity Psychometrics set out to learn how our personalities affect the amount of bread we bring home.

According to the famous Myers-Brigg Type Indicator, which tests behavioral binaries, there are a total of 16 distinctive personality types (ENFPs represent!).

With an extensive list of questions, the Myers-Briggs tests you on each of the four dimensions of personality type:

  • Extraversion vs. Introversion: one’s style of managing and replenishing personal energy
  • Sensing vs. Intuition: one’s style of gathering and processing information
  • Thinking vs. Feeling: one’s style of prioritizing personal values
  • Judging vs. Perceiving: one’s style of organizing and structuring daily life and work

Using this test, Truity surveyed a representative sample of 25,759 people about their personality and work history, and compiled the results in a report loaded with colorful infographics.

The results, published in Personality Type & Career Achievement, aren't suggesting that there's no escaping the fate laid out by our personality types; they merely show that people with certain personality types are more likely than others to be more successful — in terms of both money and level of satisfaction — in the workplace.

Here's how certain personality types perform on the income scale (sorry, introverts):

Another poll showed that ESFJ (Extraversion, Sensing, Feeling, Judging) people are the most satisfied with their jobs, while introverts, again, scored a little lower than them in this category.

Individuals with the ENTJ (Extroverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Judging) type, who tend to be natural leaders, earn the most money, on average, though ISTJ (Introversion, Sensing, Thinking, Judging) people perform better than most.

So why do introverts tend to make less money? The authors think that it may have to do with the fact that they are less inclined than extroverts to take managerial jobs. They also note that self-reported job satisfaction does not necessarily trend upwards with career success because, as the test shows, people prioritize their personal values differently, depending on if they are "thinkers" or "feelers." Overall, though, the study found that the lower people score in agreeableness, the more money they make. This is really making me lose faith in the whole "what goes around comes around" idea.

But — and yes, there's a "but" — keep in mind that many psychiatrists don't really rely on the Myers-Briggs system, because they don't think it's that scientific. So don't get too down on yourselves, introverts. You can clearly still be successful.

The disparities between certain personality types are so clear, though, that they must say something about workplace dynamics.

"When the average income for ENTJ types is over twice that of INTP types, it is hard to imagine that personality type is meaningless," the authors write.

Some of us are more inclined to take risks, while others would rather take the safe route. Some of us want to keep our jobs while we raise our children, while others would rather give all their time to their children. Our personality types must, at least in part, contribute to how far and in what direction we go on our respective career paths.

(h/t Mic)

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Emi Boscamp
Emi Boscamp MBG Editorial
Emi Boscamp received a BA in English and minors in Spanish and Art History from Cornell University. She's a writer living in Manhattan and enjoys cooking, eating, traveling, and writing...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$49.99

How To Build Your Personal Brand

With Lauren Zander
How To Build Your Personal Brand
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-18425/the-personality-types-that-make-the-highest-and-lowest-salaries.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!