mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

26 Qualities Of A Peaceful, Harmonious Life

Jennie Lee
Written by Jennie Lee

All suffering is a result of imbalance — physically, mentally or spiritually.

In yoga philosophy, physical disease is attributed to imbalances in diet or environment. Mental suffering is caused by constant restlessness of the mind. And the greatest destabilizer of all, is a lack of spiritual perception.

The Yoga Sutras of Pantanjali refer to the constantly changing states we experience in our human nature as, the gunas. There are three gunas: Rajas, which represents activity, Tamas, which represents inertia, and Sattva, representing equilibrium.

We fluctuate between these states all day, every day, just as nature fluctuates between cycles and seasons. But as devastation occurs, resulting in imbalance, so does difficulty ensue in our lives when we swing too far from center.

By cultivating Sattvic qualities and practices, we stay close to our personal point of balance and harmony and are able to reflect our light into the world with ease.

In a translation of the Bhagavad Gita, Paramahansa Yogananda refers to these qualities as "soul qualities," something any yogi should be aspiring toward. These are the qualities that align us, bringing our outer lives into congruency and helping us experience our inner divinity.

Here are the 26 Sattvic qualities named in the Bhagavad Gita, that can bring peace and harmony into your life:

1. Fearlessness

2. Purity of heart

3. Perseverance (in acquiring wisdom and in practicing yoga)

4. Charity

5. Subjugation of the senses

6. Performance of holy rites

7. Study of the scriptures

8. Self-discipline

9. Straightforwardness

10. Non-injury

11. Truthfulness

12. Non-slanderousness

13. Freedom from wrath

14. Renunciation

15. Peacefulness

16. Compassion for all creatures

17. Absence of greed

18. Gentleness

19. Modesty

20. Lack of restlessness

21. Radiance of character

22. Forgiveness

23. Patience

24. Cleanness

25. Freedom from hate

26. Absence of conceit

By practicing self-reflection (aka self-study or Swadhyaya) we can notice from this list what may be out of balance in our lives today.

We can choose one quality to work on and contemplate how we might grow in this area. If we choose fearlessness, we can give ourselves a small courageous challenge. If compassion was the one we identified, we can refrain from judgment and imagine being in another's circumstance to build more compassion. If lack of restlessness is what we need to develop, we can begin a short five minute meditation practice today.

It is helpful to stay with one quality for a few weeks to help cultivate a habit, exploring all the ways in which it can be utilized and experienced at work, at home and within. If we were to practice one quality every two weeks for a year, we would see the many subtle ways our lives can become rebalanced. With dedication and attention to Sattvic qualities we will come to know our happy, harmonious Higher Self.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Jennie Lee
Jennie Lee
Jennie Lee is the author of the new book True Yoga: Practicing with the Yoga Sutras for Happiness and Spiritual Fulfillment. As a yoga therapist with 20 years experience teaching...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17146/26-qualities-of-a-peaceful-harmonious-life.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!