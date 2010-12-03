10 Tips To Set Yourself Up for Success Every Day

It’s the thoughts you think and the actions you take every single day that make up your life experience. They determine whether you are successful (whatever your definition of successful is), how good you feel and the contribution you make to others and to our planet.

That’s why it’s essential to set yourself up every day to have the best possible experience. It’s what will make the difference between a life lived with passion, purpose, commitment and self-belief, and a life that is only partly what you are capable of.

Below are some of the best tips I have to help you to create a beautiful, successful life every day.

1. Create a daily morning ritual - One of the most effective ways to set yourself up for a successful day where you are focused, clear and calm is to create a morning ritual that you do every day upon waking. Choose to do activities that make you feel centered and balanced so that you move into your day from a place of inner harmony. You will also be giving yourself some special time every day to nourish your mind, body and spirit before life happens and distracts you.

Choose activities such as deep breathing, meditation, writing in a journal, reading a page of an inspirational book, stretching, yoga, etc. You can also choose to exercise but ideally aim to include an activity that will provide harmony to mind and spirit also. It could take as little as five minutes or as long as an hour dependent on what you choose to do and how much time you want to devote to it.

2. Nix the heavy breakfast - To be productive and successful in life, you must feel well and have the energy to take action.

Contrary to what you may have heard, eating a big meal in the morning will only detract from your energy over the day. Instead you want to fuel your body with nourishment that will require the least amount of digestive effort possible.

It is said that around 70% of your energy is spent on digestion alone, so if you are eating heavy foods early in the day, you will be taking a lot of energy away from what you actually need it for – to get things done and feel good while you are doing it.

An ideal way to start your day off is to drink fresh vegetable juice. It gives superior alkalinity, nutrition and hydration while taking almost no effort to digest due to its liquid, highly concentrated form. Forget the coffee and replace it with nature’s most powerful liquid kick-start.

3. Eat clean foods - Clean foods, particularly fresh fruits and vegetables, will give to your energy and health. All other foods detract from your health and energy. To be successful in your life and tasks, you need to have the energy and clarity that drives action. This is why eating a clean diet of raw foods and whole foods is so vital to daily success – not to mention just feeling and looking your best!

Aim to make every meal at least 50% fresh vegetable based. Drink fresh vegetable juice. Snack on fruit or vegetable crudités with fresh salsa and guacamole. Make your food taste delicious and you will get the reward for your palette and in how you feel.

4. The big productivity secret - Pick the most challenging, important or profitable task to do first in your workday. Once this is achieved, the other tasks can be more easily managed and with less stress. It will also build momentum and keep you achieving for the rest of the day. Give yourself a reward after you finish your most challenging task so that you feel inspired to get it done as efficiently as possible.

5. Schedule and stick to it! - Create a balance of work and playtime every day by setting boundaries of what time you will work and (just as important) not work. Allow time to exercise, meditate, juice, cook, connect with loved ones, get fresh air, have sex, buy fresh produce and whatever else is important to you.

This will also make you more efficient and productive in the time that you do have. If you know you have a set finish time or a break coming up, you will be more likely to work harder to get your tasks done before that time comes.

The key is to stick with your schedule once you’ve written it!

6. Don’t procrastinate or multi-task - Focus on one task at a time and do it with your whole focus. You will get a far better result, create less stress for yourself from having too many balls in the air and feel much more empowered as a result.

7. Move regularly - Moving your body is vital to having consistently great energy and feeling great, which of course feeds success. It doesn’t have to be hours at the gym slogging away on the elliptical -- a walk in fresh air will do and in fact is much better for your health.

You can also exercise regularly throughout the day to give yourself short breaks away from your desk or other jobs. Five minutes on a mini trampoline or a quick walk around the block will give your mind a rest, reinvigorate your whole system and allow new ideas to come in. It’s very common that the greatest ideas come when you are moving or away from the computer so put it in your schedule and do it!

8. Work with a coach - Working with an experienced coach will fast track you towards your goals, give you a safe and objective place to express and release to, help you to break through challenges and limitations and give you someone who supports and believes in you every step of the way. With a good coach alongside you, you will become more productive, empowered, balanced and satisfied with yourself and your life.

9. Laugh and play - Playtime is not just for very small humans in diapers. It’s for you too. What’s the point in achieving one thing after another if you are not enjoying yourself and feeling happy and alive along the way? A slew of certificates, checklists ticked off or pats on the back mean nothing if you are living in misery.

Find what makes you feel like a kid again. Maybe it’s spending time with friends or family. Maybe it’s riding a bike or going to a water park. Maybe it’s eating with your fingers in the bathtub or dancing around the house to loud music. Figure it out and do it - today. Then every day after that.

10. Get your 8 - How can you expect yourself to feel calm, centered, balanced, happy or successful when you are running on only a few hours of sleep? There’s a reason experts say that eight hours of Z’s is ideal. Make your sleep sacred by getting into bed at least eight hours before your alarm is set to go off, taking some deep breaths and clearing your mind of the day’s activities.

Tomorrow you get to wake up to your beautiful morning ritual and live another successful day.