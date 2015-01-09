7 Essential Oils To Balance Your Chakras
Essential Oils are a great tool to help with physical ailments and spiritual growth.
These oils have been around for centuries and are making a comeback into our modern day lives. Use these oils in addition to other tools like yoga, to help bring balance to your chakra system.
The essential oils can be mixed with coconut or olive oil, and applied topically by rubbing on the feet or corresponding chakra area. Alternatively, try an aromatherapy approach by using a diffuser, or or diluting in tea or water. You can also ingest these oils in capsule form.
1. Root Chakra (Muladhara)
Located at the base of spine in tailbone area, this is where our sense of security lies.
- Use patchouli for an enhanced sense of grounding and stability.
2. Sacral Chakra (Svadhistana)
The lower abdomen, about 2 inches below the navel and 2 inches in — our creativity and sexuality.
- Ylang Ylang and sandalwood both act as an aphrodisiac to aid in our sexual and reproductive energies.
3. Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura)
The upper abdomen, in the stomach area — our self-esteem and confidence.
- Use cinnamon to help heat up this power center, or peppermint to cool any excess fire in the system.
4. Heart Chakra (Anahata)
Located in the center of chest just above heart.
- The scent of rose is related to our heart, and enhances romance and love. It is also helpful for alleviating depression and insomnia.
5. Throat Chakra (Vishudha)
Located in the throat — the center for self-expression.
- Use eucalyptus to help clear sinuses and cure a sore throat or coughing, allowing this passageway to become free and clear for self-expression.
6. Third Eye Chakra (Ajna)
At the forehead and in between the eyes is the gateway to our intuition.
- Lavender oil is incredibly calming and great for headaches; a common occurrence whenever your third eye is blocked. We can calm the active mind with lavender to reach a higher state of consciousness.
7. Crown Chakra (Sahasrara)
The very top of the head is our universal connection to beauty and spirituality.
- Frankincense is one of the most spiritually-charged oils. It has been around for thousands of years, and brings us mental peace and clarity.
