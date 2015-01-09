7 Essential Oils To Balance Your Chakras

Essential Oils are a great tool to help with physical ailments and spiritual growth.

These oils have been around for centuries and are making a comeback into our modern day lives. Use these oils in addition to other tools like yoga, to help bring balance to your chakra system.

The essential oils can be mixed with coconut or olive oil, and applied topically by rubbing on the feet or corresponding chakra area. Alternatively, try an aromatherapy approach by using a diffuser, or or diluting in tea or water. You can also ingest these oils in capsule form.

1. Root Chakra (Muladhara)

Located at the base of spine in tailbone area, this is where our sense of security lies.