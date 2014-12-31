Want To Find Out What You Really Want? Ask These Essential Questions

As a life coach my focus is typically on helping my clients look toward the future, dream big and gain the courage to do whatever it is they want in their lives.

However, my background in psychology tells me to never disregard the past either. Our past, our patterns, and the way we have been treating ourselves is full of lessons that inform our future, can direct our success, and make us more fulfilled individuals.

In that spirit, I'd like to ask you five key questions about your 2014. From there, you can propel yourself into 2015 in a direction that is truly aligned with what you want: physically, emotionally, spiritually ...

1. What am I proud of having done, said and/or created in 2014?

The reason I am asking you this question is because I know how many of us forget to celebrate ourselves and appreciate our own achievements. Fear of seeming arrogant, our never ending to do lists, feeling that whatever we have done is not yet enough, keep us locked up in never feeling proud and confident. It's time to end this self-sacrificing cycle. This is your time to brag, appreciate and celebrate yourself: What are you proud of, big and small?

2. When and how did I let fear, shame, or self-comparison get the better part of me?

In order to create a life you love, you cannot play small or spend the majority of your time hiding out of fear of external disapproval. Changing this pattern, of course, starts with awareness, so take a look at your 2014 and identify the times you played small and let fear, shame and self-comparison get in the way. Use this as a jumping board to make different decisions going forward.

3. Did I act and speak in alignment with my personal values?

In other words, are you connected to your own authenticity confidently? In a world with so many "should's" and "ought-to's," it's easy to get lost in who we think we need to be and lose sight of who we truly are. The catch is that true happiness will never settle in because everyone else approves of you, but you don't feel like yourself. Step into your authenticity and own who you are.

4. Did I give myself permission to be vulnerable AND fierce?

This might sound like a confusing question, but I am asking this because it's important to give yourself permission to live out ALL sides of yourself. All of us have a vulnerable, sensitive, emotional side that needs care-taking. Equally we all also have a fierce, strong, and opinionated side that seeks expression. From my experience as a coach, when people begin to truly live out their whole self, their life opens up in the most magical ways.

5. Did I trust my intuition to make decisions and create my life with focus and intention?

So many of us forget about the magical wisdom of our intuition that connects us with our greater self and the universe. We sacrifice it for logic and reason, because we are afraid to look silly and trust something that is less tangible. However, reconnecting with your body's wisdom is a non-negotiable when you are trying to create a life that is not only successful but fulfilling. Manifestation and Vision Boarding is a wonderful, creative, and gentle way to tap into your intuition.

In the comments below, I'd love to hear from you: What are your key lessons from 2014 that you want to change or adjust in 2015?