10 Ways To Feel More Ease In Your Life

After ten years of battling my weight, I finally realized I didn't have a weight problem. I had a "managing my emotions" problem.

We've all been there: If I was feeling bored, stressed, overwhelmed or lonely, I'd turn to food. No matter how crappy I knew a bowl of ice cream would make me feel later, in the moment, it sounded perfect and comforting.

It was only when I learned a few things that had nothing to do with eating vegetables and lean proteins that I dropped significant weight. In order to stop turning to food for comfort, I had to go through an essential lifestyle shift: to live life with less stress and more ease. Less push and more receive. Less overwhelm and more balance.

The more I invited ease into my life, the less I needed sugar to relax me at night.

Here are some simple strategies to live with more ease every single day. I'd encourage you to try to implement some of these and see how your relationship with food shifts.

1. Schedule for ease.

Most of us are way over scheduled, so it's no wonder we need ice cream to help us unwind at the end of the day. Though you might be able to get everything on your to-do list done if you really push yourself, how will you feel during all that running around? As you create your weekly schedule, feel through it and make sure you're setting up a schedule that enables you to feel calm, balanced and in control.

2. Delegate more.

Ask your partner to do one more task around the house or your co-worker to take one small thing off your plate. Don't assume you have to do everything: other people want to help you and by delegating, you're giving them the opportunity to step up.

3. Do one thing at a time.

I'm the kind of person who regularly had 100 tabs open in my browser at once. No wonder my head was constantly overwhelmed! Now, I try to focus on one thing before going to the next. Notice where you're multitasking and try to focus diligently on one thing at a time. You'll feel much saner!

4. Declutter your home.

It's almost impossible to feel ease when your house is a mess. An organized home equals an organized mind. Spend time throwing away or donating excess.

5. Leave yourself extra time to get somewhere.

Rushing to get somewhere and stressing out about being on time isn't fun and definitely isn't easy. Leave yourself a buffer of extra time whenever going anywhere so you can feel calm, cool and collected the entire time.

6. Do activities that ground you in who you are.

Any time we push ourselves outside of our comfort zones and strive for something, it's often rewarding but can also be very stressful. Knowing what activities bring you "home" to yourself and feel comfortable can bring you an incredible sense of ease and happiness to balance stepping out of a safe space.

7. Make annoying parts of your day more pleasurable.

We all have to do things that we don't love, but we can also make them more enjoyable with a little effort. I really don't like riding the subway, but I have to. To make it more relaxing, I bring a book or listen to music. Same with cooking dinner or cleaning my apartment! Adding a little fun to these activities really help.

8. Understand your energy levels and work with them.

Are you a morning person? Do you usually need a nap on Saturday afternoon before going out for the night? How many weeknights do you like spending out versus at home? We're all different in this way, and the more we can get to know ourselves and work with our preferences, the more we can manage our energy and stress. For instance, if you're a morning person, schedule your hardest tasks and meetings in the morning.

9. Walk and move slower.

Simply slowing down your pace and movement sends a signal to your entire being to slow down. When you're rushing your pace, it's hard to feel ease. Deliberately slow down your stride and watch how it relaxes you! (This also lends itself to that extra cushion of time to get places you've already worked into your schedule!)

10. Remember to play.

I used to be someone who was all business. Consequently, I was always stressed. Now, I remember to play, laugh and relax as often as I can. It makes me more successful and much happier.

