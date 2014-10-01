9 Things To Stop Overanalyzing If You Want To Be Happy

Many of us overthink things. The ego will latch onto comments, glances, situations, and outcomes, and replay them over and over in hopes of self-assurances and understanding.

Whether it's worrying about social situations, our self-worth, our future, our families’ health or anything else, overanalyzing situations is exhausting. We waste time overthinking.

If you find yourself rereading text messages, overanalyzing situations, or replaying conversations in your mind, you could be preventing yourself from being happy.

The more time we spend worrying about situations, the less room we have to focus on what is working and what we're happy about. If you're focusing on what’s not working in your life, try to focus your attention on what you're grateful for.

Over the years I’ve made a conscious effort to clean up my thoughts, which means letting things be what they are, and trusting that everything happens for a reason.

In doing this, my happiness has increased, I feel more balanced and I have inner peace.

Here are 9 things to stop overanalyzing if you want to be truly happy.

1. What people think of you

Focus on your relationship with yourself instead of worrying about how others view you. When you love yourself you will have everything you need.

2. Why it didn’t work out

It’s not your fault. Some things have expiration dates.

3. Your own thoughts

Don’t believe everything you think or feel.

4. Text message response time

Technology doesn’t always equal instant. Don’t get mad or take it personally when it takes a while to respond.

5. What other people are doing

Stop comparing yourself or being jealous of others. Everyone is on his or her own path.

6. Your horoscope

What your daily horoscope reads, the guru, psychic, or life coach said to you about your life is not always fate. Use your free will to live life fully.

7. The number on the scale

Don't define yourself by a number. You are so much more than than a number.

8. Your past relationships

Are you cheating on your future with your past?

9. Your life choices

Live less out of habit and more from intent.