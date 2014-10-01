mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Personal Growth

9 Things To Stop Overanalyzing If You Want To Be Happy

Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor By Shannon Kaiser
mbg Contributor
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment including The Self-Love Experiment, Adventures for Your Soul, and Joy Seeker. She has a B.A. in Journalism and Communications from the University of Oregon.

Many of us overthink things. The ego will latch onto comments, glances, situations, and outcomes, and replay them over and over in hopes of self-assurances and understanding.

Whether it's worrying about social situations, our self-worth, our future, our families’ health or anything else, overanalyzing situations is exhausting. We waste time overthinking.

If you find yourself rereading text messages, overanalyzing situations, or replaying conversations in your mind, you could be preventing yourself from being happy.

The more time we spend worrying about situations, the less room we have to focus on what is working and what we're happy about. If you're focusing on what’s not working in your life, try to focus your attention on what you're grateful for.

Over the years I’ve made a conscious effort to clean up my thoughts, which means letting things be what they are, and trusting that everything happens for a reason.

In doing this, my happiness has increased, I feel more balanced and I have inner peace.

Here are 9 things to stop overanalyzing if you want to be truly happy.

1. What people think of you

Focus on your relationship with yourself instead of worrying about how others view you. When you love yourself you will have everything you need.

2. Why it didn’t work out

It’s not your fault. Some things have expiration dates.

3. Your own thoughts

Don’t believe everything you think or feel.

4. Text message response time

Technology doesn’t always equal instant. Don’t get mad or take it personally when it takes a while to respond.

5. What other people are doing

Stop comparing yourself or being jealous of others. Everyone is on his or her own path.

6. Your horoscope

What your daily horoscope reads, the guru, psychic, or life coach said to you about your life is not always fate. Use your free will to live life fully.

7. The number on the scale

Don't define yourself by a number. You are so much more than than a number.

8. Your past relationships

Are you cheating on your future with your past?

9. Your life choices

Live less out of habit and more from intent.

Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology of happiness and fulfillment...
Read More
More from the author:
Overcome Your Fears To Learn How To Live The Life You Deserve
Check out How To Find Your Calling
Get unstuck and start your journey towards a life of more purpose and passion with transformational life coach Shannon Kaiser.
View the class
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser is the best-selling author of 5 books on the psychology...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

3 Mood-Boosting Meditations For The Next Time You're Feeling Down

Lily Silverton
3 Mood-Boosting Meditations For The Next Time You're Feeling Down
Personal Growth

A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences

Christopher Kerr, M.D., Ph.D.
A Hospice Doctor On Why We Should Talk More About End-Of-Life Experiences
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Integrative Health

Study Finds These Common Medications Can Help A "Broken Heart"

Abby Moore
Study Finds These Common Medications Can Help A "Broken Heart"
Meditation

Is Breathwork The New Meditation? 5 Ways This Instructor Says It's More Useful

Jason Wachob
Is Breathwork The New Meditation? 5 Ways This Instructor Says It's More Useful
Integrative Health

4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health

Daniel Amen, M.D.
4 Ways A Neuroscientist Wants You To Protect Your Heart & Brain Health
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Research Finds New Measures To Determine Your Biological Age

Abby Moore
Research Finds New Measures To Determine Your Biological Age
Motivation

Will 10,000 Steps A Day Help You Lose Weight? Study Says It's Complicated

Sarah Regan
Will 10,000 Steps A Day Help You Lose Weight? Study Says It's Complicated
Integrative Health

Scientists Create "Mini-Guts" To Help Find A Treatment For Leaky Gut

Christina Coughlin
Scientists Create "Mini-Guts" To Help Find A Treatment For Leaky Gut
Mental Health

Narcissism Can Fuel Depression Or Depressive Symptoms, Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Narcissism Can Fuel Depression Or Depressive Symptoms, Research Finds
Mental Health

Can't Focus? Researchers Find What Distracts Us Most & We're All Ears

Christina Coughlin
Can't Focus? Researchers Find What Distracts Us Most & We're All Ears
Integrative Health

New Study Shows The Impact Of Alcoholism On The Brain, Even If You Don't Drink

Abby Moore
New Study Shows The Impact Of Alcoholism On The Brain, Even If You Don't Drink
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-15454/9-things-to-stop-overanalyzing-if-you-want-to-be-happy.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!