What Successful People Know About Failure

It's easy to look at successful people and think life comes easily to them. They seem to be blessed with a life of ease.

In my life, things never seemed to come easily. I’ve had to repeat the same mistakes, failing again and again, until I learned my lessons. I began to stay defeated in my comfort zone with a giant fear of failure, which manifested in self-doubt, complacency, and apathy.

In the past few years, I’ve studied A-plus life students (celebrities, CEOs, and star athletes) and to figure out how they avoid failure. And what I've realized is: they don’t. They just treat failure differently.

When I employed different approaches to failure, everything changed: my business grew, my confidence and power grew, and I felt free.

These techniques of successful people have become my must-dos for failure:

1. They don't blame anyone; instead they get curious about the facts.

By taking responsibility for all setbacks, you become curious about what worked and what did not. Not sure how to take responsibility? Start with the facts. The fact is that there was a failure: you didn’t get the job, you didn’t make the sale, the relationship didn’t work out, and so on. Those are facts. Anything beyond that is an interpretation, a meaning you’re giving to the situation.

Successful people drop the interpretation, all blame (outward and inward), and instead reflect on what’s true and what’s up for interpretation. This gives you the power to recreate the interpretation.

I’m not saying that the failure IS your fault and you need to shame yourself. I’m saying that when you investigate your actions and reactions, you take back your power and then you can you learn and grow.

Some questions to ask yourself: