The Ultimate DIY Detox Bath To Make You Glow
Everyone wants to glow. Glow is our personal electricity turned up to high. Amazing skin care and makeup can amplify a glow … but real glowing energy is something you feel bouncing off someone, not just something you see.
To glow more, you need more flowing, bright energy around you, and less heaviness.
Eliminating stress is the first step to creating more glow. Stress, in a feng shui sense, is energy that is either overstimulated or stagnant.
Clearing negativity and clutter from your life will also help you to glow. There's nothing like dark, dreary pessimism, a lack of gratitude or a pile of trash to dim your days.
I love the ritual of a bath to help promote a major glow! Today I want to share a detox bath that I have so many people hooked on now, largely because it is amazing. It can help you to soak away stress, infuse your body with the rejuvenating feng shui element of water and calming minerals like magnesium, and some say it can even clear your aura (the actual radiant halos of energy that some see around us, and most of us feel) in the process!
The bonus: When you turn your bathroom into a spa, even in the small ways, you make your home and life more prosperous.
The Ultimate Detox Bath
- 1 tsp. of vitamin C crystals. Pure ascorbic acid helps to soften the water and neutralizes some of the chlorine in an unfiltered water supply.
- 1 cup Epsom salt. Or sea salt. (With sea salt, you will miss out on the hefty dose of magnesium in the Epsom salt, but you’ll get other minerals from the sea.)
- 1 cup of baking soda.
You can add any of the following to make it extra-special.
Quartz crystals.
I always add clear quartz and rose quartz crystals. Note: some gemstones are water-soluble and some are toxic, so be aware of what crystals you add to baths. Clear quartz is very energizing and I find it to be great after a long day.
Essential oils.
Lots of people add lavender essential oil for an added dose of calm. Sandalwood essential oil is also extremely grounding if you find you're often spaced out or thinking too much.
Add all of the above to a big tub of hot water and soak for 15 to 20 minutes if you can. Bring some water with you to drink, and have a glass beforehand, especially if you like your bath very hot.
If you want to keep it simple, just try a 20-minute soak in a cup of baking soda. It always turns on a strong glow in my life, and I think you will love it.
Also, for bonus stress-relief and glow factor: stay in the tub as you're draining it and envision all the negativity in your life, and tension in your body or anything confusing in your world being pulled from you and swirling down the drain!
Weekly — or even daily — these baths are energy magic!