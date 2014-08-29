The Ultimate DIY Detox Bath To Make You Glow

Everyone wants to glow. Glow is our personal electricity turned up to high. Amazing skin care and makeup can amplify a glow … but real glowing energy is something you feel bouncing off someone, not just something you see.

To glow more, you need more flowing, bright energy around you, and less heaviness.

Eliminating stress is the first step to creating more glow. Stress, in a feng shui sense, is energy that is either overstimulated or stagnant.

Clearing negativity and clutter from your life will also help you to glow. There's nothing like dark, dreary pessimism, a lack of gratitude or a pile of trash to dim your days.

I love the ritual of a bath to help promote a major glow! Today I want to share a detox bath that I have so many people hooked on now, largely because it is amazing. It can help you to soak away stress, infuse your body with the rejuvenating feng shui element of water and calming minerals like magnesium, and some say it can even clear your aura (the actual radiant halos of energy that some see around us, and most of us feel) in the process!

The bonus: When you turn your bathroom into a spa, even in the small ways, you make your home and life more prosperous.

The Ultimate Detox Bath