A One-Minute Meditation To Silence Your Mind & Calm Your Energy

The world as we know is in dire need of a higher vibration in its collective consciousness. During a recent morning meditation session, the intuitive loving voice within me reminded me of the true power we all have in seemingly powerless situations. Therefore, I would like to inspire YOU to start raising your own energy and vibration through a regular meditation practice.

If you’re part of the MindBodyGreen community, it’s likely that you’re no stranger to meditation. Maybe you have your own dedicated practice, dabble from time-to-time or are familiar with meditation but have never tried it. Regardless of where you are on your meditation journey, you can ignite an amazing practice today. Here’s what you need to know to do just that.

Anyone can meditate, you’ve just gotta want it. Like any practice, you have to want to do it in order to achieve results. It can be hard to start a meditation practice because it seems so foreign from what we’re taught to do.

But I have good news: Meditating is much simpler than we make it out to be. Beginning a meditation practice requires only your slight willingness. Your desire to experience something new is all you need to get on a new path.

Let’s set the intention to begin your practice now. Affirm this statement out loud to yourself: I am open to meditation and I welcome a new practice into my life. This simple statement will give you all the energy and enthusiasm you need to continue reading this article and begin your own practice! It’s very important to accept that anyone can meditate as long as they want to.

You can begin now. You have a minute to spare, right? One minute a day spent in stillness can change your life. Commit to change by devoting just one minute a day and try the following Kundalini meditation practice to silence your mind and calm your energy.

The One-Minute Breath

Breathe in for 5 seconds

Hold your breath for 5 seconds

Release for 5 seconds

Hold for 5 seconds

Practice this breath pattern for one minute a day. Try it now.

You can also meditate with others, this isn’t just a solo art! Connecting with the positive and peaceful energy of others is extremely powerful. Plus, the perfect opportunity is coming up! On Aug. 8, join the Global Meditation for Peace with Deepak Chopra, India Arie and me. We’ve teamed up with Guinness World Records to host the largest meditation gathering to date. This live event is free and you can attend from anywhere in the world.

If you’re feeling powerless given the circumstances of our times this is your chance to harness your true power. When people gather to raise their collective energetic vibrations, they can create a ripple effect worldwide.

