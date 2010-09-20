Martha Stewart Gets Her Yoga On with Donna Karan (Video)

Back in January, Martha Stewart got her yoga on with Trudie Styler, and now she hits the mat with Donna Karan. In this two-minute video, Martha chats with Donna about her yoga practice, and even takes Martha through Mountain Pose.

Donna tells Martha that she's been practicing yoga since she was 18 and that it's been a great way to connect with her daughter.

Donna also shares an anecdote about her initial idea to start DKNY, and how she had to think big rather than small.