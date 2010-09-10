Bruce Lee: Be Like Water
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
"Be like water making its way through cracks. Do not be assertive, but adjust to the object, and you shall find a way around or through it. If nothing within you stays rigid, outward things will disclose themselves.
Empty your mind, be formless. Shapeless, like water. If you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle and it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend."
-- Bruce Lee
