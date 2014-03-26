Befriend Your Spirit Guide: 3 Simple Steps

If you wish to embody your truth and your greatness; if you wish to enjoy optimal quality of life and radiant well-being, you must take the all-important step of honing your intuition and honoring your inner Knowing. One thing we can expect when our sixth sense becomes more heightened, is increased awareness of the benevolent, white-light-infused spirit beings that are around us all the time. These beings are devoted to helping, guiding, supporting, nudging, and prodding us along our path in life.

We all have more than a few specific Spirit Guides assisting us on our journey through life, and one main, full-time Spirit Guide. We usually call this our “Guardian Angel,” though it’s actually a Spirit Guide and the two are not the same thing. “Angels” are a different phyla from “spirits.” Spirits have the capacity to incarnate into human form, and angels do not, plus angels are at a much higher energetic frequency than spirits.

Our main Spirit Guide is with us 24/7, from birth until death. It’s empowering and comes as a relief to learn that our life’s unfoldings are not riding entirely on our own shoulders. It’s a revelation to learn we are never alone! Cultivating a relationship with your Spirit Guide can dramatically improve your quality of life, plus provide a powerful source for you to ask for and receive guidance, help, clarity, and insight on your path. Connecting to your Spirit Guide will also dramatically enhance your spiritual journey in general.

Here are three steps for contacting your Spirit Guide:

1. Connect to your own spirit and soul's essence so that you can hear the whispers of your Spirit Guide.

When you connect to your soul’s essence, you raise your vibration, and with a raised vibration it will be much easier for your Spirit Guide to make conscious contact with you. Our Spirit Guides are always communicating with us. It’s just that our lives (and minds) are so loud, busy, stressful, and chaotic that we don’t generally hear them. Our Spirit Guide’s presence is soft and subtle so as not to override our free will. Generally, we have to consciously get quiet, and actively choose to listen to these spirit beings if we are to be able to hear them.

2. Write a letter.

Actively consult with your Spirit Guide in epistolary form (fancy wording for letter form). Ask for help, clarity, solutions, insight, and guidance. Also, be sure to express gratitude for all they do for you! You will receive answers, though these will most often come in unexpected, understated, and nuanced ways.

Keep a look out for signs, symbols, synchronicity, and “coincidences.” These contain messages for you. (It’s true that “there is no such thing as a coincidence” inasmuch as coinciding events are always divinely orchestrated and as such always carry meaning and significance of some kind.)

You may also receive crystal clear messages from lines of songs you hear, books you read, conversations with people, discussions overheard, or even from television shows, messages that seem overlaid with heightened meaning and uncannily answer the very question you had.

All of these occurrences can powerfully double as very real communication from your Spirit Guide. If you meditate with regularity, you make it a thousand times easier for your Spirit Guide to speak to you in a tangible way.

3. Ask for his or her name.

Demonstrate your faith, trust, and belief in the existence of your Spirit Guide by asking, in the form of a prayer, for his or her name. (Yes, they are male or female.)

My main Spirit Guide’s name is Penelope. My secondary Spirit Guide is named Rupert. A dear friend of mine’s Spirit Guide is named Zora. Another dear friend’s Spirit Guide’s name is Joseph. It can be a very normal name, and it can be a more exotic, unusual name.

Speak out loud to your Spirit Guide, let him or her know you wish to cultivate a closer relationship and that you'd like for that to begin with the powerful rite of passage of getting onto a first-name basis.

If you ask for this revelation with fearlessness, true readiness, and with heartfelt conviction, in upcoming weeks you will receive the name on three separate occasions.

Again, as in #2, the name will come through songs, books, conversations, a postcard received, a name spray-painted on a brick wall, hearing someone call the name out loud near you on the street, an old, old friend with that name who calls you out of the blue after 23 years of no contact, or just through an unmistakable intuitive download, a “spontaneous Knowing.”

Try these tips for yourself and watch your Spirit Guides become less a vague, half-believed idea, and more an intimate, invaluable friendship you’ve cultivated that helps to sustain, strengthen, uplift, and support you in every aspect of your life. It’ll be amazing for you to reap the benefits in your life of having a real connection with your invisible helpers and guides.