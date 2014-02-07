5 Habits Of Highly Fulfilled People

We all know many people who are successful, but would you say they are fulfilled on a daily basis? Annie Dillard writes, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.”

In my work as a feng shui and life enhancement consultant, I’m always asking my clients what kind of lifestyle they want. How we fill our days ends up being pretty important.

So, I’m asking you now. How do you want to fill your days? In what environment do you feel the most alive? Is it in an office, art loft, coffeehouse, yoga studio, or outdoor space? Who do you want to interact with on a daily basis? Are you happiest by yourself? What types of people bring out the best in you? Who inspires and supports you? What do you want your brain to focus on for daily work?

Write down the lifestyle you want or go further and create a manifestation board and place it where you can see it every day.

Below are five ingredients I’ve used to create a fulfilling life:

1. Do what you love and what makes you happy.

Simple enough. You'll feel good when you do the things that bring you joy. I love to take walks in nature and luckily I live by the beach and can do that every day. Other things that make me happy: aromatic teas, colorful flowers, dark chocolate, stimulating conversations, family time, traveling with my husband and so much more. I make sure to fill my days with lots of these.

Think about what fills you with joy. Find them, do them, create them, be them. It's just as important to stop doing or allowing things that make you miserable or depleted. Create boundaries. You may have to feng shui your friends.

2. Do things you're good at.

You'll feel happy and proud of yourself, calm and at ease. We all need to be acknowledged for a job well-done. It’s essential to have some things in life that come easy because there is so much that is difficult.

3. Do things that challenge you.

It’s also important to strive and create goals for yourself. It provides inspiration and motivation. Whether they are personal or professional goals, take daily targeted action towards achieving them. Challenge yourself to learn something new or take on a project. (Click here for a 14-day challenge to energize your life.)

It’s fulfilling when you’ve reached your goals and triumphed over adversities. At the beginning, you had no idea how to do this thing but with a lot of hard work, you succeeded. Everyone knows how amazing it feels when you’ve created something from nothing.

4. Do things to help others. Be of service.

You feel fulfilled when assisting others, especially when it boosts your sense of purpose. Helping people create success, happiness, health, love etc is a great way to give back and create more abundance. When you are being of service, you rack up points in your karmic bank account. In addition, when you help others, you feel deserving of happiness yourself. When they thank you, it’s the best feeling of all. As you give, you receive.

5. Do things that fill your sense of purpose.

What are you here on this earth to do? What do you hope people will say about you after you’re gone? Every day, your purpose is your north star. It can be simple, but knowing it gives structure to everything else.

For example, my purpose is to help people live healthier, happier, more inspired lives, so everything I do in my personal and professional life is aligned with that purpose. It provides a feeling of self-worth and deep appreciation. Get quiet and meditate on your purpose.

If you’d like, take a few minutes to write about the above five actions and specifically how they play out each day. Take action and you’ll soon be charting your course to a more fulfilling life.