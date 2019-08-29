mindbodygreen

Is Your Heart Chakra Blocked? 3 Intentions To Help You Open It

Image by W2 Photography / Stocksy

The heart chakra is perfectly situated in the middle of your body, balancing the world of matter (lower three chakras) with the world of spirit (upper three chakras). If you have an inability to forgive or a tendency to lack empathy, this chakra may be out of balance—and figuring out how to rebalance it really boils down to dealing with repressed emotions. Whether it's a traumatic event stemming from childhood or a grudge you're holding to from last week, when you repress your feelings, your heart chakra has a tendency to go out of whack.

These three intentions can extinguish your repressed emotions and help promote a healthier heart chakra:

Intention #1: I will be open with my emotions.

Any way you want! Whether you write them down or scream out loud, you need to let them out. Be extremely honest and open with every word; don’t hold anything back. Write coming from the heart—it’s always painful, but it’s part of the healing process. Even if you have no intention of anyone else reading what you write, it's so helpful to put your feelings into words so that you can become comfortable, aware, and at peace with it.

Intention #2: I will stop clinging to my feelings.

You get what you give. Practicing yoga also really helps with this, because it teaches you to live in the present moment. Dwelling in past loves or past problems only brings us down, and if we stress about the future then we aren't living fully. Like most things in life, it’s easier said than done. Do yourself a favor and consciously work on this one!

Intention #3: I will practice the art of acceptance.

A good rule of thumb is "If you can’t change it, forget it." Why stress about something or someone you have no control over? It’s a waste of time and energy. Instead, focus on what you can control. That’s what will bring you contentment and happiness. Set your daily intention to going with the flow and letting it be.

Try incorporating these three reminders into your daily life, and always remember that love is the greatest healer. Especially love for yourself. Keeping this intention while practicing asana will help open your heart. Bija Mantras are also a great way to connect with your chakras. The heart chakra is associated with the vibrational sound of "YAM." Chant this when you feel yourself closing your heart to the world, and instead lead passionately with your heart.

