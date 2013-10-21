I Dare You To Start Doing What You Really Want In Life

Want to break the rules a bit? Start doing what you really want, rather than what you think you should do. I dare you to be a rebel.

First, let’s get clear on the kind of rebel we’re talking about here.

Rebel: One who stands up for what they believe in, despite the good opinions of others. One who takes action based on what feels good to their intuition and makes decisions based on their unique purpose in life.

It's different from most definitions, I know. Yet I really think we can't afford to not take this risk.

I believe it's safe to say we’ve all been there, where we've fallen pray to a massive case of should bombs: I should go to an hour spin class and get my booty in shape, or I should go after this job, my family thinks it's the best next step for my career, or I should be able to land that yoga pose. (Ahem, this is not what yoga’s about!) Or how about this one: I should love it here, but I'm miserable.

Feel the guilt?

WARNING: When should bombs are falling, pay attention. They can get real messy. Suddenly we find ourselves basing decisions and the direction of our life on what we believe other people expect of us, or what we think is the “right" thing to do.

So we now have a strong cocktail of 1 ounce fear and 1 ounce regret with a splash of guilt. Then, quite frankly, we feel like shit. This ends up taking us far away from listening to our intuition aka, our internal pot of gold.

Now, we're aching for freedom, the world’s longest vacation on a tropical island, and the winning lottery ticket. Sound familiar? Let’s change it up!

How about we create a life filled with what makes us feel alive and see where we end up?

Sound a little scary yet liberating? Like you're going on an adventure you’ve dreamed of? Fantastic! Let’s get started, shall we? It begins with Creating Your Own Rules.

Yep, go ahead, get deep with yourself for a hot minute and figure out what’s really important to you, not what society, your parents, or even your friends have told you is important.

Ask yourself these questions: