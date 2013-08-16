20 Things Happy People Never Do

Our obsession with happiness is linked to our inner desire to feel connected and loved. When we're happy, we feel confident, purposeful and in harmony with our true self. However, what is often overlooked in this rush to reach a happy state is learning how to stay happy.

The truth is, happiness is not just a feeling or a state of mind; being happy is actually good for you. People who are genuinely happy are healthier, kinder and have better relationships.

Over the past few years, I've done extensive research for my next book. I inhaled self-help books and absorbed the science of happiness research. As a result of my deep dive into happiness, I can now see a common thread that separates permanently happy people from those who only find happiness for short periods of time.

What it comes down to are the common habits that happy people avoid. Truly happy people don't try to get happy; they just are happy because they recognize that the magic of happiness is in the moment.

If you want to stay happy, cut out these 20 habits in your life that happy people don’t do:

1. They don't ignore strangers.

2. They don't give anything in order to get something in return.

3. They don't distrust themselves.

4. They don't think with their heads, but rather with their hearts.

5. They don't take anything personally.

6. They don't believe their fear is real.

7. They don't refuse to forgive.

8. They don't body bash themselves or others.

9. They don't try to change anyone; they accept everyone for who they are.

10. They don't feel obligated to do things they don't want to.

11. They don't ignore their inner guidance.

12. They don't resist change.

13. They don't stay in a situation that no longer serves them... ever.

14. They don't look outside of themselves to be happy.

15. They don't ignore their dreams and inner desires.

16. They don't think they are broken or that they need to be fixed.

17. They don't judge others.

18. They don't complain.

19. They don't avoid risk

20. They don't blame others and they take full responsibility for their lives.

