9 Ways To Reflect, Plan & Grow With Tonight's Full Moon In Capricorn
Time to revisit those New Year's resolutions.
Your Weekly Horoscope: Now Is The Perfect Week To Check In With Your NYE Resolutions
Digital detox, anyone?
Your Astrological Guide To Navigating Cancer Season
Warning: Mood swings up ahead.
The Fascinating Astrology Behind The Summer Solstice (Plus, A Few Rituals To Celebrate It)
Happy summer! Here's how to harness the longest day of the year.
Your Weekly Horoscope: This Week Is Jam-Packed With Creative Bursts
Can you feel the creative energy in the air?
Tonight's New Moon Will Set The Stage For Your Summer. Here's How To Ring It In
Ready to embrace your inner Gemini?
8 Wellness Rituals To Keep In Mind For The Rest Of Gemini Season
If there was ever a time to treat yourself to a massage, it's now.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Psst...a new moon in Gemini is coming!
Your Weekly Horoscope: There's About To Be Some Major Sexual Tension In The Air
On Tuesday, a Venus-Pluto opposition could bring some butterflies.
This June Is Packed With Retrogrades & Tricky Transits: Here's What To Look Out For
PSA: The 28th could be a doozy.
Tonight's Sagittarius Full Moon Will Bring Out Your Inner Nomad. Here's What To Do For It
Sagittarius is the zodiac’s most brutally honest sign and full moons always bring with it a big reveal.
Your Weekly Horoscope: How To Prep For The 3 Powerful Transits Coming Our Way
Wherever your internal compass points you, start researching in earnest.
It's Gemini Season: Here Are 6 Tips For Navigating It With Ease
Where can you speak your mind more from now till June 21?
Your Weekly Horoscope: Get Ready For Tons Of Intuitive Hits
Can sensuality and sensibility coexist? That's the theme of the week as planets dance between the two realms.
Today's New Moon In Taurus Is The Perfect Excuse To Treat Yourself
Tonight's new moon screams "treat yourself."
Tuesday Could Totally Shift The Energy In The Air. Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
It's planetary shifts galore this week.
What Your Chiron Sign Reveals About Your Greatest Strengths & Weakness
What does the zodiac's biggest truth teller say about you?
This Is The Perfect Week For A Digital Detox. Here's Your Horoscope
Tuck away the digital devices and enjoy more analog face time during this sweet and simple cycle.
There's A Once-In-A-Lifetime Astrological Event This Month! Here's Your May Horoscope
You say you want a revolution? Well, ready or not, the rumblings of one are arriving.
Some Astrological Magic Is In The Air This Week. Here's Your Horoscope
Cosmically speaking, this is a chill week with no major planetary aspects happening in the heavens. Sweet relief!