Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Features A Feisty Scorpio Full Moon—But Mercury Is Going Direct

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
April 20, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Curly haired woman inside frame reading Weekly Horoscope
Image by Lucas Ottone x mbg creative / Stocksy
April 20, 2024
This weeks Scorpio full moon begs the question: to be vulnerable, or not to be vulnerable? Luckily, Mercury goes direct on Thursday to help clear the air. Here's your horoscope.

Intensity ignites as the year’s only Scorpio full moon promenades across the skies this Tuesday, April 23, at 7:49 PM EDT (4º18’)

With la luna shining her high beams into this mysterious sign, a secret may be revealed.

Can you let down your guard and be vulnerable with a certain someone? If they’ve earned your trust, take the intimacy of your connection—be it platonic, professional or otherwise—to the next level.

Do you feel secure in your relationship? If so, keep navigating those potentially strong winds and waves, and you’ll be in the clear soon.

If you’re flying solo, channel Scorpio’s inquisitive nature and do a deep dive into any potential partners before cruising into uncharted waters together. Scorpio energy always builds intrigue.

This year’s full moon will be further amplified since it makes a dynamic square to intense Pluto (Scorpio’s ruler). Don’t assume someone’s distancing means they’re not interested. It could be exactly the opposite!

Mercury finally goes direct in Aries this Thursday

If you wake up feeling like a social butterfly, ready to burst out of the cocoon this Thursday, April 25, here's why: After three signal-jamming weeks, messenger Mercury snaps out of retrograde. Sweet relief!

Since April 1, the communication planet has been reverse-commuting through fiery Aries, which may have brought on bouts of deep self-reflection and some aggressively stormy misunderstandings.

If you lost your temper with the ones you love, stop justifying it. Sure, they may have pushed every one of your buttons and legitimately overstepped their bounds.

But now, as Mercury corrects course, you'll be able to see past the smoke that's been pouring out of your ears. Make amends as needed!

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

