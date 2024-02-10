Advertisement
There's Just One More Week Of Aquarius Season—Here's What You Can Expect
Red-hot Mars zips into communal Aquarius from Tuesday, February 13 until March 22
Come together! Mars zips into collaborative, innovative Aquarius this Tuesday, February 13—its first visit to the Water Bearer's realm since 2022.
With the energizing planet marching through this unifying zodiac sign, you can be an agent of change, getting people back on the same page. Focus on commonalities and shared goals while creating an inclusive space for everyone's voice to be heard. Sound idealistic? That's how Mars in Aquarius rolls.
During this biennial cycle, you could get involved in some exciting team projects. Social anxiety may spark up under Mars' pulse-quickening influence. In air-sign Aquarius, there's nothing more calming than four long, deep breaths!
Valentine’s Day is going to be intense as lusty Mars and Pluto make an exact connection
Find your power posse! Today, make-it-happen Mars gets in sync with strategic Pluto, uniting in team-driven Aquarius. Power and charisma reach peak levels during this every-other-year summit.
Pour your genuine best into a collaborative project and you could produce transformational results! Just be warned, with competitive vibes amplified, it's easy to cross over into cutthroat terrain. Be proactive, assertive, and “take-charge,” yes—but make space for multiple (and diverse) perspectives. Even if it takes a little longer to reach consensus, it will be worth the time spent in the long run.
If you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, sizzling Mars and secretive Pluto in unconventional Aquarius could make for an “anything goes” approach in the bedroom, from exploring taboos to confessing a fantasy. Just keep your safe words at the ready if you consent to anything that pushes the envelope for you.
Venus joins Mars and Pluto in Aquarius from Friday, February 16 until March 11
Friendly fire? Seductive Venus spends three and a half weeks in Aquarius, the sign of casual connections and unconventional relationships. Turn up the spice factor by pushing the envelope, and don’t be surprised if you find yourself attracted to a friend you never thought of “like that.”
With vixen Venus in this tech-savvy sign, a mutual contact could play matchmaker, and online connections ignite. For couples, this period can spark honest dialogue about the way you envision a happy union.
Drift as far from the standard playbook as you want. From living in separate spaces to opening up a relationship to exploring a gestational carrier, no topic is off-limits. Create a safe environment where you can discuss your desires freely. Talking about them doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll actually pursue these things. The point is to dial down fear and possessiveness, which will create breathing room for your individuality.
What happens behind closed doors should definitely stay there as on Saturday as secretive Pluto casts a smoldering gaze upon ardent Venus. With both planets in unconventional Aquarius, the boudoir menu could certainly get interesting!
Single and searching? Keep the bar raised high. Don't be afraid to demand more from your love interest. This planetary pairing could elevate you to power-couple status, as long as you're both willing to bring your best to the table. A friend could suddenly look fetching under this provocative transit—and your own feelings may surprise you!
Pisces Szn begins on Sunday, February 13 (11:13PM EST), increasing empathy until March 19
The Sun heads into dreamy Pisces’ watery realm for the next four weeks, stirring the depths of empathy, creativity and intuition. Imagination reigns supreme, a refreshing change after four geeky and freaky weeks of Aquarius season.
Ditch the algorithms and social theory and come back to mind-body-soul balance! Compassionate Pisces’ personal touch encourages you to connect with your feelings and honor your instincts.
Cultivate meaningful connections instead of superficial ones. Nurture a spiritual practice or explore an artistic avenue such as music, painting or dance.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
