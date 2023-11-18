But is it all too much too soon? On Thursday, speed-checking Saturn squares the confident Sun, which can bring a temporary crisis of confidence. But it’s important to look at the data too. You might not be able to realistically deliver what you’re promising within the budget and timeline—so better to speak up now. Instead of getting discouraged, go back to the drawing board or tighten up your plans. Consider this (brief) pause a blessing in disguise. You could spot an error or a flaw in your plans just in the nick of time.