Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Taurus Season Kicks Off With A Bang This Week—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
April 13, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Woman balances on rock wall with text reading "Weekly Horoscope"
Image by Vero x mbg creative / Stocksy
April 13, 2024
Taurus season kicks off this week, marked with a rare Jupiter-Uranus conjunction that could bring about some unexpected advancements. But don't get too hasty—Mercury is still retrograde. Here's your horoscope.

The Sun hangs out with Venus and Mercury retrograde in Aries until Friday

Take a moment to feel your feelings, but don’t get lost in that journal wormhole. There’s no space for that “case of the Mondays” this week as action-oriented Aries rules the skies.

The Sun is winding down its final five days in this restless fire sign—a season that brought us two eclipses and Mercury retrograde in Aries, which still wages on until April 25.

Fortunately, Venus is also in Aries, potentially helping to smooth ruffled feathers amongst warring factions. If you came on too strong and accidentally turned an ally into a frenemy, this is the week to play nice.

While the past four weeks have made folks indignant and rebellious, no one’s been hyper-aware of their own worst behavior. (Aries energy can be a little selfish like that.) Next week will be better for healing conversations, once Mercury turns direct on the 25th.

For now, however, hold your fire. And be on the lookout for flaming hot exes who may appear near Friday when ardent Venus and Mercury retrograde make an exact connection in Aries.

 

Taurus Season begins on Friday at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Let’s hear it for the Bull! After four feisty weeks of Aries ruling the skies—and now, as we shift from fire to earth energy—it’s time to get grounded and productive this Friday.

If the passionate Ram lit a spark, the Bull will help you charge toward that visionary goal. Between now and May 20, refine your raw ideas and get the assembly lines rolling.

But as industrious as Taurus time may be, the zodiac’s Bull also adores luxury. Be sure to infuse some of that into your days. Find the sweet spot between the sensual and the sensible. You don’t have to spend a fortune to experience the luxe life.

Basking in beauty doesn’t cost a thing when you enjoy nature, art or adorning yourself with something that’s already in your closet. But if you want to treat yourself to a special upgrade, this next month is the perfect time to do it!

April 20 is a major day as free-thinkers Jupiter and Uranus connect in Taurus

Breakthrough! Expansive Jupiter and changemaker Uranus make contact once every 14 years, rousing our inner revolutionaries. And for the first time since 1941, they are syncing up in Taurus this Saturday, April 20.

One of your trailblazing ideas that seemed too “out there” could now be right on time. Step into the role of visionary—or simply step out of the role of anything that feels confining, overly safe, and too small for what you’re capable of bringing to the world.

A sudden opportunity to travel, teach, or share your message could arise. Keep your energy field open because you could attract people who share mind-blowing resources and life-changing perspectives.

Because these planets are uniting in Taurus, expect rapid developments in areas of life that the Bull rules: money and material objects, body care, and all things beautiful like music and art. 

But watch whose toes you step on during Sunday’s Sun-Pluto square

Power struggle alert! This twice-a-year standoff between domineering Pluto and the ego-driven Sun can bring intense reactions to the surface.

Although you have every right to be upset if you feel oppressed, a knee-jerk reaction could do more damage than good. If you choose to stand up to a bully, show your strength by remaining composed.

But a warning: With both planets in stubborn fixed signs, it will be hard to resist digging in your heels. If nobody’s willing to budge an inch, take a time-out and resolve this another day.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed "astrologers to the stars" after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

