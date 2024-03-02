Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Things Could Get A Little Hazy In The Stars This Week, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
March 02, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman under umbrella
Image by Rizky Sabriansyah / pexels
March 02, 2024
Conflict, confusion, and a new supermoon, oh my! There's plenty happening in the stars this week, but it's not all smooth sailing. Here's your horoscope.

Mental Mercury cruises alongside hazy Neptune until the weekend, making it hard to focus

Fog alert! Communication could get murky this week as Neptune and cerebral Mercury inch towards each other in Pisces, making an exact connection on Friday, March 8.

Blurring the lines between fact and fiction? It’s a little too easy to slip into the trap of embroidering and embellishing the truth. We don’t recommend this, unless you want to spend the weekend playing clean-up. Even when you’re aiming for transparency, confusion can cloud your conversations, and you might find it hard to focus. Don’t try to force it. Instead, let your imagination and intuition guide you.

Are you being tough on people—or yourself? This week’s empathic skies call for a heartfelt approach. Don’t be surprised if you experience a few teary-eyed moments today. If you’ve been struggling with a painful pattern, you could gain a healing insight before the workweek is through.

Conflicts erupt when hotheads Mars and Uranus clash on Saturday

Good luck keeping things “peace, love, and harmony” today, as combative Mars crashes into a complicated square with combustible Uranus. This 90-degree mashup only happens about once a year and can cause quite the disruption. With both planets in stubborn, fixed signs—Mars in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus—tempers flare as egos and ideologies clash.

If you’ve been a little too agreeable for your own good, the Mars-Uranus square can push you to your breaking point. Most people won’t be willing to bend on their principles and “take one for the team.”

If you’re feeling too heated to hash things out diplomatically, steer clear of situations that are potential powder kegs. This might be a better moment for privately clarifying your anger...but not for attempting to hold a summit between warring factions.

If you’re able to approach the matter with a cooler head, however, this transit inspires eye-opening dialogues. 

Mercury moves into “Me first” Aries for two long months on Saturday night

Communicator Mercury blazes into firecracker Aries today for an extended two-month trip. Between now and May 15, get ready to feel bold, outspoken, and unafraid to stand up for your beliefs.

Assertive Aries doesn’t mince words, so aim to be more direct. Say what you mean and mean what you say! But blabbers beware: From April 1 to 25, Mercury will turn retrograde in this brash sign. There’s a fine line between being truthful and tactless, and that border could easily be crossed during Mercury’s backspin.

Try to get important conversations out into the open before then. Got a message to deliver? Keep it simple! Instead of talking in circles, get to the (bullet) points and don’t underestimate the power of a well-timed one-liner.

The Pisces new supermoon reboots our imaginations early Sunday morning

The fantasy floodgates open as the year's only new supermoon in Pisces (5:00 a.m. EDT, 20°17’) awakens our wildest imaginings. And they’ll come at double the strength thanks to Neptune, the ruler of Pisces, traveling in tandem with the new supermoon.

Since the spiritual veil is thin under these moonbeams, this is one of the best days of the year to download divine inspiration. Get yourself into a quiet space where you can receive the guidance of your inner voice.

Seeking a new mindfulness practice? A supportive sextile from unconventional Uranus encourages you to try something radically different. Start an artistic venture or sign up for training in a spiritual modality, whether you’re learning to read Tarot cards or exploring plant medicine.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

