Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Your February Horoscope Just Dropped & We've Officially Entered The Age Of Aquarius

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
February 04, 2024
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
February Horoscope
Graphic by mbg creative x Rachel Claire / Pexels
February 04, 2024
Between the recent shift of Pluto into Aquarius, plus this month's jam-packed horoscope, February is shaping up to be one for the books. Here's what this month's horoscope has in store.

Can you feel the momentum? We’ve entered a whole new reality and “normal” might not look like anything you recognize. For that we can thank alchemist Pluto, the tiny but mighty planet that entered Aquarius on January 20 for a 20-year run.

If you’ve experienced a “pattern interruption” in the way you move through your day-to-day life, Pluto is a slow-moving “generational” planet, and it’s been in Capricorn since 2008 (save for a short visit from March 23 to June 11, 2023). Because it stays in a single sign for so many years at a time, its indelible fingerprints can truly be seen on how long-term societal, cultural and historical trends are shaped. 

To this we say: Welcome to the true Age of Aquarius! (And if you don’t have our AstroTwins 2024 Horoscope book yet—all the details on what this means are in there.)

February is Aquarius season to the sixth power

This month, all the inner planets (Sun, moon, Mercury, Venus and Mars) and potent Pluto will make waves in the Water Bearer’s realm. This will make for a winter that’s refreshingly unexpected—and at times, downright disruptive.

This month will certainly kick the innovative, change-making Aquarian energy into high gear! There’s no stopping the change that’s in the air or the accelerated pace that it will bring.

And, enter the Wood Dragon!

February 9, the day of the Aquarius new moon (a potent supermoon), is also Lunar New Year’s Eve. Bid farewell to the gentle, intuitive Water Rabbit, who is ruled by dreamy Neptune. Then, say hello to the vibrant, dynamic, Mars-ruled Wood Dragon—who is here to pour organic fertilizer on our individual dreams. This energy shift will be palpable.

We’re also ending a two-year cycle (2022 and 2023) that was ruled by the flowy Water element, and moving into a duo of growth-oriented Wood years (2024 and 2025). The seeds that have been germinating for the past few years will soon be spreading into a lush garden…if not a vibrant forest!

Be mindful and intentional where you put your energy because whatever you plant will yield quite a crop. During the Wood Dragon Year, it’s important to wield your power consciously. That may require some disciplined mindset work so you can channel your energy and manifest exactly what you want!

Valentine’s Day comes with high levels of erotic seduction & some possible mind games

Lusty Mars will join forces with cunning Pluto on February 14—a conjunction that only happens every couple years. As these randy planets run interference on Cupid’s big day, you may have to deal with some mysterious behavior that is too bizarre to interpret. Keep stress levels low, even if that means simplifying an overly complex plan.

If you’re in a relationship, don’t even think about “forgetting” to honor the day…yes, even if your Valentine eye-rolls the mention of the holiday. The Mars-Pluto mashup could awaken unexpected jealousy and suspicion. If you’re the one pooh-poohing Cupid but secretly hoping your love interest has some amorous arrows in their quiver, Pluto will meet up with Venus on February 17 for another steamy encounter. 

That said, you might push romantic plans forward to the weekend—or book a second round of celebrations. When Pisces season begins on Sunday, February 18, we all turn into poetic mushballs for a month.

Even better? Venus and Mars, the heavenly heartthrobs, make their exact connection in Aquarius on February 22, another day that is made for all the lovers out there.

On February 24, the Virgo full moon helps bring clarity and precision to your dreamy ideas

Pause to plan, project manage, and prioritize. And don’t be too quick to ditch that managerial mindset. The month ends with an intense Mars-Jupiter square on February 27 that throws up a yellow light and a serious speed check for anything you’re rushing into. 

When the Sun and sober Saturn make their annual connection on February 28, also called The Day of Challenges, you’re best advised to hit “pause” and really think through the pros and cons of everything.

While it might seem like a buzzkill to slow down now (after all, isn’t Leap Year about leaping?), Saturn’s wisdom could save you a lot of heartache and headache down the line. Heed the saying that luck is where preparation meets opportunity. You won’t regret it!

Check out the monthly horoscope for your zodiac sign here.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Astrologers Say The New Moon Isn't The Only Thing To Watch Out For This Week
Spirituality

Astrologers Say The New Moon Isn't The Only Thing To Watch Out For This Week

The AstroTwins

Ask Yourself These 5 Therapist-Approved Questions To Identify Your Past Trauma
Personal Growth

Ask Yourself These 5 Therapist-Approved Questions To Identify Your Past Trauma

Jason Wachob

This One Tip Will Help You Stress Less When It Comes To Money
Personal Growth

This One Tip Will Help You Stress Less When It Comes To Money

Sheryl Nance-Nash

What We're Getting Wrong About Personal Growth, From A Psychologist
Personal Growth

What We're Getting Wrong About Personal Growth, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Your Horoscope Just Dropped & Jealousy Is In The Stars This Week
Spirituality

Your Horoscope Just Dropped & Jealousy Is In The Stars This Week

The AstroTwins

I'm A Neuroscientist: Why We Need To Talk About The Gender Gap In Youth Sports
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: Why We Need To Talk About The Gender Gap In Youth Sports

Laura Chaddock-Heyman, PhD

Astrologers Say The New Moon Isn't The Only Thing To Watch Out For This Week
Spirituality

Astrologers Say The New Moon Isn't The Only Thing To Watch Out For This Week

The AstroTwins

Ask Yourself These 5 Therapist-Approved Questions To Identify Your Past Trauma
Personal Growth

Ask Yourself These 5 Therapist-Approved Questions To Identify Your Past Trauma

Jason Wachob

This One Tip Will Help You Stress Less When It Comes To Money
Personal Growth

This One Tip Will Help You Stress Less When It Comes To Money

Sheryl Nance-Nash

What We're Getting Wrong About Personal Growth, From A Psychologist
Personal Growth

What We're Getting Wrong About Personal Growth, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy

Your Horoscope Just Dropped & Jealousy Is In The Stars This Week
Spirituality

Your Horoscope Just Dropped & Jealousy Is In The Stars This Week

The AstroTwins

I'm A Neuroscientist: Why We Need To Talk About The Gender Gap In Youth Sports
Mental Health

I'm A Neuroscientist: Why We Need To Talk About The Gender Gap In Youth Sports

Laura Chaddock-Heyman, PhD

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.