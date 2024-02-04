If you’ve experienced a “pattern interruption” in the way you move through your day-to-day life, Pluto is a slow-moving “generational” planet, and it’s been in Capricorn since 2008 (save for a short visit from March 23 to June 11, 2023). Because it stays in a single sign for so many years at a time, its indelible fingerprints can truly be seen on how long-term societal, cultural and historical trends are shaped.