Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Pisces Season Is In Full Swing, Making This A Great Week For Spirituality & Romance

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
March 09, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
weekly horoscope
Image by Yurii Shevchenko / Stocksy
March 09, 2024
Things may not be as they seem this week, as romantic Venus cruises into illusory Pisces. But with Neptune's influence, we can all tap into our inner sense of spirituality and creativity. Here's your horoscope.

Go make magic! Venus heads into Pisces on Monday, March 11

The mundane becomes magical this Monday as creatrix Venus flows through imaginative Pisces. To tap this transformative energy for the next couple weeks, convert your daily routines into rituals.

Rather than auto-piloting from coffee pot to computer, begin your mornings with journaling, meditation and other soul-expanding activities. This is an excellent cycle for doing any sort of creative work.

The downside of this transit is that it can make you gullible, especially in love and friendships. Pisces is the master of illusions. While this might work well for composing romantic poetry, it can make business dealings and trust-building dodgy.

Before you sign a contract or invite someone into your private world, get to know people's backgrounds. Not everyone is “as advertised” now.

The truth could be stranger than fantasy lit (or maybe science fiction) this Sunday

Tune into your inner vision—and bring it out into the world! On Sunday, March 17, the Sun and Neptune unite in transcendent Pisces, inspiring you to actualize your daydreams.

To do so, take a breather from constant chatter and indulge in some much-needed introspection. Meditate, get out in nature, or queue up some instrumental music.

Don’t feel guilty if you keep to yourself today. Reschedule any stressful appointments and adopt a “go with the flow” approach. This cosmic summit only happens once a year, and it’s a great time to take leadership on a spiritual or artistic project.

Sunday's quarter moon in Gemini brings a fresh burst of energy

With a waxing quarter moon in Gemini later on Sunday, fresh faces and new perspectives may be just what you need to get the inspiration flowing. (Just get your rest in first.)

This moon might be in the sign of the Twins, but that doesn’t mean you have to clone yourself! Instead of pairing off with someone just like you, find a synergistic soul whose skills complement, rather than duplicate, yours.

Surprise! With locally zoned Gemini at the wheel, you could find them closer to home than expected.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Here's What To Know For The Last New Moon Of The Astrological Year
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For The Last New Moon Of The Astrological Year

Sarah Regan

After A Devastating Injury, These "Mental PT" Practices Saved Me
Spirituality

After A Devastating Injury, These "Mental PT" Practices Saved Me

Katie Arnold

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For This Month's New Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For This Month's New Moon

Sarah Regan

Eclipse Season Is Upon Us This Month — Here's Your March Horoscope
Spirituality

Eclipse Season Is Upon Us This Month — Here's Your March Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Week's Horoscope Features A Once-A-Year Challenge, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Features A Once-A-Year Challenge, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Is The Only Toy That Works (& Experts Approve)
Sex

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Is The Only Toy That Works (& Experts Approve)

Carleigh Ferrante

Here's What To Know For The Last New Moon Of The Astrological Year
Spirituality

Here's What To Know For The Last New Moon Of The Astrological Year

Sarah Regan

After A Devastating Injury, These "Mental PT" Practices Saved Me
Spirituality

After A Devastating Injury, These "Mental PT" Practices Saved Me

Katie Arnold

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For This Month's New Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For This Month's New Moon

Sarah Regan

Eclipse Season Is Upon Us This Month — Here's Your March Horoscope
Spirituality

Eclipse Season Is Upon Us This Month — Here's Your March Horoscope

The AstroTwins

This Week's Horoscope Features A Once-A-Year Challenge, Astrologers Say
Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Features A Once-A-Year Challenge, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Is The Only Toy That Works (& Experts Approve)
Sex

Women Who Struggle To Orgasm Say This Is The Only Toy That Works (& Experts Approve)

Carleigh Ferrante

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.