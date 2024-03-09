Advertisement
Pisces Season Is In Full Swing, Making This A Great Week For Spirituality & Romance
Go make magic! Venus heads into Pisces on Monday, March 11
The mundane becomes magical this Monday as creatrix Venus flows through imaginative Pisces. To tap this transformative energy for the next couple weeks, convert your daily routines into rituals.
Rather than auto-piloting from coffee pot to computer, begin your mornings with journaling, meditation and other soul-expanding activities. This is an excellent cycle for doing any sort of creative work.
The downside of this transit is that it can make you gullible, especially in love and friendships. Pisces is the master of illusions. While this might work well for composing romantic poetry, it can make business dealings and trust-building dodgy.
Before you sign a contract or invite someone into your private world, get to know people's backgrounds. Not everyone is “as advertised” now.
The truth could be stranger than fantasy lit (or maybe science fiction) this Sunday
Tune into your inner vision—and bring it out into the world! On Sunday, March 17, the Sun and Neptune unite in transcendent Pisces, inspiring you to actualize your daydreams.
To do so, take a breather from constant chatter and indulge in some much-needed introspection. Meditate, get out in nature, or queue up some instrumental music.
Don’t feel guilty if you keep to yourself today. Reschedule any stressful appointments and adopt a “go with the flow” approach. This cosmic summit only happens once a year, and it’s a great time to take leadership on a spiritual or artistic project.
Sunday's quarter moon in Gemini brings a fresh burst of energy
With a waxing quarter moon in Gemini later on Sunday, fresh faces and new perspectives may be just what you need to get the inspiration flowing. (Just get your rest in first.)
This moon might be in the sign of the Twins, but that doesn’t mean you have to clone yourself! Instead of pairing off with someone just like you, find a synergistic soul whose skills complement, rather than duplicate, yours.
Surprise! With locally zoned Gemini at the wheel, you could find them closer to home than expected.
