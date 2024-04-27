Advertisement
It's A Jam-Packed Week In The Cosmos—And This Is What You'll Need To Know First
Monday’s energy is dreamy, sexy and cool all at once
While this cycle lasts through May 23, indulge in a little luxury (it doesn’t have to be expensive). Savor all the visuals, from the gorgeous spring blossoms to a bespoke accessory that makes your warm-weather wardrobe pop.
Pamper yourself and spoil the ones you love. “Too much of a good thing” feels like just the right dose now. And for what it's worth—relationships can turn more serious under the stabilizing spell of Taurus.
Monday also brings a conjunction of aggressive Mars and passive Neptune
This planetary merger only happens every two years. Vivid dreams, meet high-speed reality!
As these planets meet up at the same degree of Pisces for one day, it's hard to tell an oasis from a mirage. That's good reason to hold off on making any binding decisions, especially if fear or FOMO kicks in.
Wait a few days until the fog of Neptune burns off, no matter how impatient Mars is making you feel! If this transit leaves you disoriented, there’s also an opportunity: Get in touch with the "peaceful warrior" inside yourself.
Mars is a planet of action, while Neptune rules compassion. Practice your best negotiating skills by standing up for your beliefs without making others wrong—a daunting but worthwhile task!
Feisty Mars bolts into its home sign of Aries from Tuesday, April 30 until June 9
Spring fever in overdrive! Energizer Mars blazes into its home sign of Aries, heating up everyone’s competitive spirit until June 9. As this double dose of warrior energy overtakes the world, the fierce red planet pushes us to advocate for ourselves.
This assertiveness booster shot is great up until a point. But if egos and tempers start raging, channel that percolating energy into a physical outlet. When it comes to your personal projects, Mars in Aries gets you excited to take initiative.
Don’t overthink it—just make that first bold step!
Love planet Venus clashes with furtive Pluto on Wednesday, May 1
Tension could infiltrate your love life today, as seductress Venus locks horns with manipulative Pluto, inciting power struggles. While you may have the urge to push back, domineering behavior will only heap fuel on the fire and deepen the rift.
Get to the root of what’s really driving this friction. Hint: It could be a core wound from childhood (isn’t it always?).
You may find yourself obsessing over a person who’s wronged you. Fixation can progress into impulsive behavior, like firing off an angry text or checking their social media feed.
If you’re in a secure relationship, you may get the urge to spice things up with a little extra drama; make sure you know what you’re awakening before you stir that pot.
Pluto turns retrograde in Aquarius (then Capricorn) from Thursday, May 2 until October 11
If you can’t gain traction with your team or goals, take a break instead of trying to force an outcome. Use this introspective phase for soul-searching, but keep your wits about you.
A person with a shady scheme or hidden agenda could slip past your radar if you relax your rules of engagement too much.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
