Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

We're Ringing In 2024 With A Venus-Saturn Square — But At Least Mercury Retrograde Is Over

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
December 30, 2023
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope
Graphic by mbg creative x Lupe Rodríguez / Stocksy
December 30, 2023
It's officially time to kiss 2023 goodbye and welcome 2024. Lucky for us, Mercury retrograde is over—but don't get ahead of yourself. With this week's Venus-Saturn square along with Mars in Capricorn, a serious tone is in the air. Here's your horoscope.

Ease into the new year with a Virgo moon and Venus-Saturn square

Cheers to a grounded 2024! The new year begins on a sensible but sensual note as the Virgo moon sends a convivial beam to the Capricorn sun.

This anchoring earth trine helps you set clearly defined resolutions. With these high-achieving signs at the helm, your goals could be ambitious for the coming year. Raise the bar to a height that inspires you to elevate yourself—but don't set it so high that you have to work overtime.

When it comes to amore, 2024 begins with a speed check. If you've been cruising along in your love life thinking everything's awesome, a challenging aspect between love planet Venus (in adventurous Sagittarius) and authoritative Saturn (in fantasy-fueled Pisces) could pierce your optimistic bubble.

Take off the rose-colored glasses and look at things through a focused lens. This cosmic clash also puts the kibosh on any unrealistic relationship plans. Slow down and assess: Are you aligned on what you want for the present and the future? Is somebody holding on to a past hurt that's fostering resentment?

Deal with any unvoiced issues and make sure your communication is in working order. People aren't mind readers, no matter how close you are.

Mercury turns direct in Sagittarius late NYD

Your grand visions and 2024 resolutions may have stalled at the starting gate with Mercury retrograde in supersizer Sagittarius since December 23.

As the communication planet corrects course at 10:08 p.m. EST on January 1, those lofty ideas pick up momentum. Did you hurt someone's feelings with a blunt remark or too much brutal honesty over the holidays? Reach out to resolve things now. 

Maintain a balanced perspective with Wednesday's waning quarter moon in Libra

Have you been putting off an important discussion or shying away from conflict? It's time to take a stand. Wednesday's waning quarter moon in Libra steps in to play diplomat, helping you keep a level head as you wade into uncharted waters.

Take the high road and resist the urge to retaliate, even if you're feeling wounded or attacked. If the facts are on your side, you can clear your name—but a better approach would be to maturely admit where you were wrong and offer a sincere apology. Today's the day to say "I'm sorry" if the error is on you. 

Goal! Go-getter Mars bounds into ambitious Capricorn from Thursday till February 13

How strong is your need to succeed? You're about to find out as goal-getter Mars leaps into ambitious Capricorn and brings out your desire to do, be, and have the best.

Mars is "exalted" here, making this one of the most powerful positions of the zodiac wheel. Harness the red planet's might and rise through the ranks.

To grab the brass ring, you'll need to bring laser focus and serious grit, but there's more to it than just working hard. The endorsement of prestigious people may be your golden ticket. Find a way to rub elbows with the influencers and gatekeepers in your industry—even if you have to start at the bottom to get your foot in the door.

Already in the VIP lounge? Make a point of supporting others who are just starting out. What goes around really does come around.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This 5-Minute Exercise Sets You Up For A Happier Year, From A Social Scientist
Personal Growth

This 5-Minute Exercise Sets You Up For A Happier Year, From A Social Scientist

Jamie Schneider

Kick Off 2024 With The Best New Year's Resolution For Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Kick Off 2024 With The Best New Year's Resolution For Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

5 Expert-Backed Resolutions That Will Get You Major $$$ In 2024
Personal Growth

5 Expert-Backed Resolutions That Will Get You Major $$$ In 2024

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Need A Spiritual Reset? 7 Ways To Nourish Your Soul This New Year
Spirituality

Need A Spiritual Reset? 7 Ways To Nourish Your Soul This New Year

Tanya Carroll Richardson

The Year's Final Full Moon Is Coming Up—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time
Spirituality

The Year's Final Full Moon Is Coming Up—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time

Sarah Regan

Your Horoscope For The Last Week Of The Year Just Dropped – Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your Horoscope For The Last Week Of The Year Just Dropped – Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

What All 12 Signs Need To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year
Spirituality

What All 12 Signs Need To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year

Sarah Regan

45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next
Personal Growth

45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Personality Type Is Known To Be Loyal—For Better Or Worse
Personal Growth

This Personality Type Is Known To Be Loyal—For Better Or Worse

Sarah Regan

This 5-Minute Exercise Sets You Up For A Happier Year, From A Social Scientist
Personal Growth

This 5-Minute Exercise Sets You Up For A Happier Year, From A Social Scientist

Jamie Schneider

Kick Off 2024 With The Best New Year's Resolution For Your Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Kick Off 2024 With The Best New Year's Resolution For Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan

5 Expert-Backed Resolutions That Will Get You Major $$$ In 2024
Personal Growth

5 Expert-Backed Resolutions That Will Get You Major $$$ In 2024

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Need A Spiritual Reset? 7 Ways To Nourish Your Soul This New Year
Spirituality

Need A Spiritual Reset? 7 Ways To Nourish Your Soul This New Year

Tanya Carroll Richardson

The Year's Final Full Moon Is Coming Up—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time
Spirituality

The Year's Final Full Moon Is Coming Up—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time

Sarah Regan

Your Horoscope For The Last Week Of The Year Just Dropped – Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Your Horoscope For The Last Week Of The Year Just Dropped – Here's What To Know

The AstroTwins

What All 12 Signs Need To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year
Spirituality

What All 12 Signs Need To Know For The Last Full Moon Of The Year

Sarah Regan

45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next
Personal Growth

45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Personality Type Is Known To Be Loyal—For Better Or Worse
Personal Growth

This Personality Type Is Known To Be Loyal—For Better Or Worse

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.