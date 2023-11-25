Advertisement
This Week Brings A Full Moon + The Potential For Relationship Confusion—Here's Your Horoscope
Find your kindred spirits with Monday’s full moon in Gemini (4:16AM EST)
It’s officially twinning time this Monday, November 27, when the full moon in Gemini brings a prompt to pair up. Kindred spirits may be illuminated—and in the two weeks that follow, many will find their missing puzzle piece.
Gemini's energy is more platonic than romantic, but that's not to say that love can't spring forth from the friend zone. Who knows? There could be an important mistletoe moment with a coworker, bandmate or partner on a project.
In the case of business dealings, lawyer up. Dynamic duos that have been bubbling over the past six months may become formalized within two weeks of the full moon. Drafting an official agreement is always a smart idea, if only to prevent miscommunications from happening down the line. Try to get the first draft of the deal proposed in writing before Mercury turns retrograde from December 13 to January 1.
Gemini is the zodiac's curious communicator and the cosmic mayor of the local scene. Explore the happenings or get involved in creating a thriving social scene close to home. In need of a new set of wheels? Transportation is also Gemini's domain, so this full moon could light the way to the perfect car, bike or mobile accessory to make commutes more enjoyable.
But good luck making a decision during Monday’s Mercury-Neptune square…
Follow your feelings or think it through? You’re torn under today’s battle between left-brained Mercury and right-brained Neptune, which tugs you between head and heart. Further complicating things? Both planets are in mutable signs, which mean you can literally see every side of the equation.
Gather feedback from a well-curated list of advisors (rather than opinion-polling every random friend and follower). Has someone been giving you mixed messages? Ask pointed questions to cut through the fog but know that they may still be extra evasive. The truth may continue to elude you.
Focus on the big, bad EOY goals with Mercury moving into Capricorn on Friday, December 1
Do your end of year goals keep getting lost in the holiday haze? No mas! This Friday, December 1, meticulous Mercury rushes in for the save, joining powerhouse Pluto in Capricorn—the zodiac's most can-do candidate until December 23. But don’t take on anything TOO huge!
Mercury will spin retrograde on December 13, backing up first through Capricorn, then through Sagittarius from December 23 until the night of January 1. Yes, you heard us right, Mercury will be retrograde during Christmas and New Year's, so plan accordingly by having, well, a plan.
Make guest lists and seating charts and menus to keep everything organized. And don't stall on end-of-year work projects. While it's true that certain missions can be parked until 2024, some are still Q4 priorities. Why shouldn't we all wrap 2023 will all those boxes ticked (and others wrapped with shiny paper and a bow)?
And don't forget the most important lesson Boss Capricorn has to teach us: 'Tis better to delegate than do it all by yourself. Summon Dasher, Donner, Dancer and Prancer and start assigning tasks to others in your celebratory squad. Socialize strategically—and with people who actually matter when it comes to the quality of your life. Bantering with a random elf here and there is fine, but not if it means being late to a BFF's menorah-lighting ceremony.
You love them, you love them not…Venus opposes Pluto this Sunday
Attractions are a mysterious thing: Who can explain why certain people draw us in and others repel us? But on Sunday, December 3, it’s best to not act upon instinct when amorous Venus crashes into a complex square with Pluto, the planet that rules the unconscious.
Whether it’s a mommy issue or a daddy lesson—or something else inexplicable—our reptilian brains may be guiding our choices early this week. Pluto (which is retrograde until Thursday) is the projector planet, and its influence can cause us to ascribe qualities to people that aren’t actually real.
Falling in love with people’s potential instead of seeing them for who they truly are? With rose-tinted Venus throwing in a curveball on Sunday, we’re all susceptible to that. If you sense a spark, by all means, explore it. But if the intrigue takes you down a taboo trail or an endless rabbit hole, do an about-face, stat!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.