The Astrology Behind November's Full Moon In Gemini + How To Work With It
We've officially said goodbye to Scorpio season and hello to Sagittarius season—and that means there's a Gemini full moon on the horizon.
It'll be taking center stage just a few days after the Thanksgiving holiday here in the U.S., and according to astrology experts, there are some things we'll want to keep in mind. Here's what to know.
The astrology behind November's full moon
This month's full moon peaks on Monday, November 27, around 4:00 a.m EST, in the sign of Gemini. And according to astrology expert and author of Astrology SOS, Imani Quinn, the good news is, this full moon could feel significantly lighter than the ones we've had recently.
"We just came out of such a heavy eclipse season and Scorpio season, [and this] moon is really giving us a moment to get ready for takeoff, because Saj season is very much about travel and expansion," she explains, adding, "There's going to be a lot of holiday parties and people getting on planes, and the full moon in Gemini is reminding us to travel light and leave last season's baggage behind."
Gemini and Sagittarius are, after all, two signs that love to socialize, have fun, and get a good laugh in. As such, give yourself permission not to take things too seriously, especially as we make preparations for the coming winter months.
And speaking of, Quinn adds that November's full moon is actually called the "Beaver Moon" for that reason. "It represents a time where the beaver is most active in preparation for winter, so there's a lot of activity happening right now—and Gemini's influence is telling us to inquire within to see what doesn't need to come with us, as well as inspire communication," she explains.
One thing we should note, however, is there is one somewhat aggravating aspect with this full moon; It's forming a T-square with the Sun and Mars in Sagittarius, and Saturn in Pisces. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, this could add some frenetic charge to the holiday weekend, so watch out for communication disruptions, arguments, and obscured boundaries.
How to work with this energy
Do a fire ritual for release
Given that this full moon is in an air sign during a fire sign season, Quinn recommends combining these elements into rituals for release. With fire, for instance, you can write down things that you want to let go on a piece of paper and (safely!) burn it.
"Whether it's people, places, things, mindsets, jobs—any baggage you don't want coming with you into the next season—burning it on a piece of paper is a great option at this time," she tells mindbodygreen. As you watch the fire burn, imagine you are energetically releasing these things from your life.
Clear out your home (literally or energetically)
For a full moon ritual that incorporates the element of air, Quinn suggests clearing the energy in your home—or even literally clearing and decluttering your space to get some fresh air flowing.
You might be packing for a holiday vacation and throw unwanted clothes in a donation bag, for instance, or you could smudge your home with smoke to clear out any stagnant energy, she suggests.
Charge up your crystals
The full moon is an excellent time to clear and charge your favorite rituals, and all you have to do is leave them outside in the moonlight overnight (or even on your windowsill), and they'll be ready to go the next day.
And under the Gemini full moon in particular, Quinn says, it would be a good idea to reach for crystals that are associated with the throat chakra, since this moon highlights themes around communication and speaking your truth. Here are a few throat chakra crystals you might already have:
- Amazonite
- Celestite
- Blue lace agate
- Blue calcite
- Blue apatite
- Turquoise
- Blue chalcedony
- Aquamarine
- Lapis lazuli
- Angelite
Do a tarot spread
And of course, one of the best ways to tap into the energy of any full moon is to consult your tarot deck, so Quinn always recommends tarot spreads to correspond with lunar events.
Here's the four-card spread she suggests for this full moon:
- What is no longer serving me and asking to be let go?
- What am I encouraged to get curious about right now?
- What communication is coming in for me?
- What lies ahead in the near future?
FAQs:
Is there a full moon in November 2023?
Yes, there is a full moon on November 27, 2023.
Why is November's moon called the Beaver moon?
The November full moon is called the Beaver Moon because it's a time of year when beavers are busy making preparations the winter season.
What is the spiritual meaning of the beaver moon?
The Beaver Moon is the last full moon before the winter solstice, representing a time to release and let go ahead of the new year.
What does the full moon mean spiritually?
A full moon spiritually represents the culmination of its respective lunar cycle, as well as a time to release and let go as the moon wanes back to new, beginning the next lunar cycle.
The takeaway
Aside from that pesky T-square, we can all take comfort in knowing this full moon should be significantly less intense than last month's, for instance. Nevertheless, there's always something to release under a full moon, and with Gemini's influence, the name of the game is to travel light and leave your baggage behind.
P.S. Be sure to check out what this full moon means for your specific sign.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.