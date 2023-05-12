How To Use Lapis Lazuli To Tap Into Motivation & Inspiration, From Experts
There are crystals and precious stones for everything from relaxation to protection, and if you're in need of a little motivation, lapis lazuli is the one to go for. Here's what to know about the benefits and properties of this crystal, plus how to work with it, according to crystal experts.
What is lapis lazuli?
Lapis lazuli (also sometimes just called "lapis"), is a metamorphic rock best known for its rich, dark blue color. It also often has stripes, flecks, or bands of gold running throughout. As crystal expert and co-founder of Energy Muse Jewelry, Heather Askinosie, tells mindbodygreen, lapis lazuli can be found in Afghanistan, Argentina, Chile, Italy, Russia and the United States.
"This intense blue crystal has an endless list of associations with legends, royalty, and deities from cultures all over the world," she explains. Most notably, Ancient Chinese and Greek civilizations adored lapis lazuli carvings, and it was often ground into a powder form and used to create eyeshadow in ancient Egypt, according to Askinosie.
This stone was also traditionally used in burial ornaments in Neolithic civilizations because of its value, rarity, and healing properties, she notes.
And nowadays, it's still revered by crystal enthusiasts all over the world.
Benefits of lapis lazuli
It's empowering
According to Askinosie, lapis lazuli is extremely empowering, so it's great to use when you want to take the lead in your own life. As she explains, "It can be comforting to allow others to make decisions for you [but] if the choices don't work out the way you intended, you can place the blame on somebody else. So, instead of relying on others to make a decision for you, let lapis lazuli empower you to follow your own lead."
It's motivating
Similar to being empowering, this stone can also drum up motivation when you're struggling to get started. As Askinosie notes, "It helps to instill motivation and self assurance, and whatever you need to do to empower yourself to follow your own sense of direction."
To that end, she adds, it's especially helpful if you're feeling outside influences and pressures to do something you don't want to do. "It helps you to realize your authority in your own life, and if you find yourself looking to others for permission, lapis lazuli can help you look no further than yourself and remind you that you are in charge of creating your own life," she says.
It supports the throat and third-eye chakras
Depending on their color and properties, crystals are associated with different chakras in the body. And in the case of lapis lazuli, its deep blue color connects to the third-eye and throat chakras, which support our ability to speak our truth and tap into intuition, respectively.
How to use lapis lazulia
Pair it with a mantra
One simple way to work with a crystal is to pair it with a mantra or affirmation that relates to the stone's benefits. For lapis lazuli, Askinosie says, a fitting mantra would be "I take the lead in my own life." Repeat this affirmation while meditating, with your lapis in your non-dominant hand, and feel the empowering energy of the stone and mantra working together.
Journal with it
Another easy way to work with any crystal is to journal with it as you write about your goals. Askinosie suggests taking your journal and writing down five things you can do today to be a leader in your own life. As you're writing, hold your lapis lazuli in your non-dominant hand, and of course, be sure to follow through on the list afterwards.
Keep it on your person
According to spiritual author Emma Mildon, crystals can always be worn as jewelry to keep their energy with you all day, and since lapis lazuli relates to the throat chakra, she suggests wearing it as a necklace.
"Call on crystals that you can program with the intention to speak honestly, like truth stones lapis lazuli, turquoise, or amazonite. They're best worn as necklaces as reminders to have the courage to speak your truth," she previously wrote for mindbodygreen.
Incorporate it into a crystal grid or altar
Altars and crystal grids are amazing tools for working with any intention or manifestation. Crystal grids involve strategically placing your crystals in a geometric pattern to amplify their properties, and similarly, your altar can include a number of different spiritual tools that relate to whatever your intention is.
If you've never made either before, here's out guide to creating an altar space, plus our guide to making a crystal grid, to help you get started.
Keep some in your bedroom
Lastly, Askinosie notes this is a great crystal to keep in your bedroom, because it's not so energizing that it would disrupt sleep, while also helping you connect to your intuition while you sleep. While you snooze, she says, "It helps you to tap into your inner power and probably could bring some pretty cool and interesting dreams."
In combination with other crystals
Lapis lazuli pairs well with a number of different stones, and especially ones that are associated with the throat or third-eye chakras.
As Askinosie tells mindbodygreen, she likes to pair it with pyrite for prosperity, and amethyst for boosting intuition. Some other good stones for the third-eye include sodalite, labradorite, lepidolite, and fluorite, and for the throat chakra, consider celestite, blue lace agate, turquoise, and aquamarine.
Cleansing & charging your lapis lazuli
When it comes to cleansing and charging your lapis lazuli, any of your preferred methods will do the trick. This stone has a hardness between 5 and 6 on the Mohs scale, so it's safe to be cleansed with water (though you shouldn't leave it submerged very long, just to be safe).
Some of the most common methods of cleansing and charging include sun and moonlight, smudging with smoke, using sound, or even your own breath.
Here's our guide to cleansing and charging crystals for more ideas.
FAQs:
What is the benefit of lapis lazuli?
Lapis lazuli has a number of benefits, including being motivating and encouraging, helping you speak your truth, boosting intuition, and supporting the third-eye and throat chakras.
What is the spiritual meaning of lapis lazuli?
Lapis lazuli has spiritual associations with wisdom, truth, royalty, and intuition.
Who should wear lapis lazuli?
Anyone can benefit from lapis lazuli, but it's particularly helpful if you want to speak your truth, boost your intuition, or take charge in making decisions in your life.
Is lapis lazuli expensive?
No, lapis lazuli is not expensive, relatively speaking. However, the price will vary depending on the quality of the particular piece.
The takeaway
Whether you want to boost your intuition, speak your truth, or take charge of your own life, lapis lazuli is a perfect crystal to reach for. However you choose to use it, allow this striking blue stone to offer you the motivation and clarity you need to move forward.
