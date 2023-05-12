According to Askinosie, lapis lazuli is extremely empowering, so it's great to use when you want to take the lead in your own life. As she explains, "It can be comforting to allow others to make decisions for you [but] if the choices don't work out the way you intended, you can place the blame on somebody else. So, instead of relying on others to make a decision for you, let lapis lazuli empower you to follow your own lead."