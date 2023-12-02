Advertisement
The First Week Of December Is Looking Steamy Thanks To Venus In Scorpio—Here's Your Horoscope
Venus spices things up in Scorpio from Monday until December 29
More spice, less pumpkin, please. This Monday, December 4, vixen Venus dons her sultriest apparel and slinks into Scorpio's red room until December 29. The countdown to holiday season arrives with an extra dollop of sex appeal—and a few intriguing cat-and-mouse games to boot.
Shhhh! Venus in Scorpio likes to keep a firm privacy policy in place. No need to incite a riot on Instagram with a mysterious ring photo or even tell a soul about your latest escapade. Keep it locked in the vault, a scintillating secret between you and bae.
Caution: Being too mysterious or hard-to-get could backfire. If you're interested, at least start sprinkling a breadcrumb trail for the object of your affections. Couples might make things rock-solid during this playing-for-keeps cycle—we're talking precious gemstones here. But if you're going to put so much as a promise ring on your finger, make sure there's as much trust as there is lust!
The green-eyed monster could make cameos aplenty with Venus in Scorpio. Leaving something to the imagination? Mais oui! Riling up jealousy? Don't even think about going there—especially on Tuesday, when serious Saturn trines Venus and calls for the utmost discretion.
Tuesday’s quarter moon in Virgo says "look before you leap"
Look—and look again—before you leap. The quarter moon in responsible, thorough Virgo is by your side to dot those i’s and cross those t’s, nudging you to give that presentation or important email one last glance before sending it off into the world. (Watch your texts and DMs, too!)
Resist the urge to lean too hard into Virgo’s perfectionist tendencies, and check yourself if you’re putting too much pressure on those around you. If you’re not seeing the results you want, perhaps it’s time to call in a pro to suit your high standards—or totally adjust your expectations.
Hazy Neptune wakes up from its annual retrograde on Wednesday
Zone in! On Wednesday, soothsayer Neptune snaps out of retrograde and powers forward through its native sign of Pisces. After five months of soulful exploration, you can turn your vision quest into something tangible.
What have you been quietly developing (or dreaming about developing) since the backspin began on June 30? As the planet of cathartic creativity corrects course, confidence returns for any missions that promise to make the world a more welcoming place for everyone.
If you’ve felt adrift from your purpose, add some soul to your goals. Tap into your creative right brain (and the divine flow) with journaling, meditation or visualization exercises.
If you delved into shadow work over the past five months, take inventory of your feelings: Do you need to set healthier boundaries? Forgive someone—or ask for some forgiveness from a person you wronged? Extend an olive branch! You might just sort this out before the holidays kick in.
Venus locks horns with Jupiter on Saturday—and too much is not enough
Never satisfied? The grass looks greener over every fence as indulgent Jupiter and romantic Venus drum up dueling desires this Saturday. With Venus in intense Scorpio, a minor misstep could spiral into a major deal breaker, leading you to dismiss someone who might have actual promise.
Do your best to stay grounded in realistic expectations. Couples could make mountains out of micro-dramas, and things might get ugly. Call a timeout before it goes too far.
Not attached? Don’t tie yourself down to anyone yet. Sample the bountiful buffet before you settle on a favorite dish.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel