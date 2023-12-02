Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

The First Week Of December Is Looking Steamy Thanks To Venus In Scorpio—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Blonde woman wearing black beanie looks out in the distance inside beige frame reading "weekly horoscope"
Image by Brianna Lee x mbg creative / Stocksy
There's plenty on the docket in the stars this week, as Venus moves into sultry Scorpio and Neptune wakes up from its five-month long retrograde. Here's your horoscope.

Venus spices things up in Scorpio from Monday until December 29

More spice, less pumpkin, please. This Monday, December 4, vixen Venus dons her sultriest apparel and slinks into Scorpio's red room until December 29. The countdown to holiday season arrives with an extra dollop of sex appeal—and a few intriguing cat-and-mouse games to boot.

Shhhh! Venus in Scorpio likes to keep a firm privacy policy in place. No need to incite a riot on Instagram with a mysterious ring photo or even tell a soul about your latest escapade. Keep it locked in the vault, a scintillating secret between you and bae.

Caution: Being too mysterious or hard-to-get could backfire. If you're interested, at least start sprinkling a breadcrumb trail for the object of your affections. Couples might make things rock-solid during this playing-for-keeps cycle—we're talking precious gemstones here. But if you're going to put so much as a promise ring on your finger, make sure there's as much trust as there is lust!

The green-eyed monster could make cameos aplenty with Venus in Scorpio. Leaving something to the imagination? Mais oui! Riling up jealousy? Don't even think about going there—especially on Tuesday, when serious Saturn trines Venus and calls for the utmost discretion.

Tuesday’s quarter moon in Virgo says "look before you leap"

Look—and look again—before you leap. The quarter moon in responsible, thorough Virgo is by your side to dot those i’s and cross those t’s, nudging you to give that presentation or important email one last glance before sending it off into the world. (Watch your texts and DMs, too!)

Resist the urge to lean too hard into Virgo’s perfectionist tendencies, and check yourself if you’re putting too much pressure on those around you. If you’re not seeing the results you want, perhaps it’s time to call in a pro to suit your high standards—or totally adjust your expectations.

 Hazy Neptune wakes up from its annual retrograde on Wednesday

Zone in! On Wednesday, soothsayer Neptune snaps out of retrograde and powers forward through its native sign of Pisces. After five months of soulful exploration, you can turn your vision quest into something tangible.

What have you been quietly developing (or dreaming about developing) since the backspin began on June 30? As the planet of cathartic creativity corrects course, confidence returns for any missions that promise to make the world a more welcoming place for everyone.

If you’ve felt adrift from your purpose, add some soul to your goals. Tap into your creative right brain (and the divine flow) with journaling, meditation or visualization exercises.

If you delved into shadow work over the past five months, take inventory of your feelings: Do you need to set healthier boundaries? Forgive someone—or ask for some forgiveness from a person you wronged? Extend an olive branch! You might just sort this out before the holidays kick in.

Venus locks horns with Jupiter on Saturday—and too much is not enough

Never satisfied? The grass looks greener over every fence as indulgent Jupiter and romantic Venus drum up dueling desires this Saturday. With Venus in intense Scorpio, a minor misstep could spiral into a major deal breaker, leading you to dismiss someone who might have actual promise.

Do your best to stay grounded in realistic expectations. Couples could make mountains out of micro-dramas, and things might get ugly. Call a timeout before it goes too far.

Not attached? Don’t tie yourself down to anyone yet. Sample the bountiful buffet before you settle on a favorite dish.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

11 Telltale Signs You Have A Spiritual Connection With Someone
Spirituality

11 Telltale Signs You Have A Spiritual Connection With Someone

Sarah Regan

These Are The Most Passionate People In The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These Are The Most Passionate People In The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Imani Quinn

Holiday Season Is Pricey: 8 Expert-Approved Money-Saving Tips
Personal Growth

Holiday Season Is Pricey: 8 Expert-Approved Money-Saving Tips

Sheryl Nance-Nash

This Zodiac Sign In Astrology Makes For A Picky But Committed Man
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign In Astrology Makes For A Picky But Committed Man

Imani Quinn

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For November's Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For November's Full Moon

Sarah Regan

There's A Gemini Full Moon Coming—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time
Spirituality

There's A Gemini Full Moon Coming—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time

Sarah Regan

11 Telltale Signs You Have A Spiritual Connection With Someone
Spirituality

11 Telltale Signs You Have A Spiritual Connection With Someone

Sarah Regan

These Are The Most Passionate People In The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?
Spirituality

These Are The Most Passionate People In The Zodiac — Are You One Of Them?

Imani Quinn

Holiday Season Is Pricey: 8 Expert-Approved Money-Saving Tips
Personal Growth

Holiday Season Is Pricey: 8 Expert-Approved Money-Saving Tips

Sheryl Nance-Nash

This Zodiac Sign In Astrology Makes For A Picky But Committed Man
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign In Astrology Makes For A Picky But Committed Man

Imani Quinn

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For November's Full Moon
Spirituality

What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know For November's Full Moon

Sarah Regan

There's A Gemini Full Moon Coming—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time
Spirituality

There's A Gemini Full Moon Coming—Here's What To Know Ahead Of Time

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.