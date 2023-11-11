Skip to Content
This Week's New Moon In Scorpio Didn't Come To Play—Here's Your Horoscope

November 11, 2023
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Woman wrapped in a checkered blanket sits on her porch - Weekly Horoscope
Image by Olga Murzaeva. x mbg creative / Stocksy
November 11, 2023
The Scorpio energy is strong this week, encouraging us all to dig deeper, uncover personal mysteries, and embrace our shadows. But that's not all we have in store. Here's your horoscope.

Monday’s new moon in Scorpio can make partnerships click—or combust!

Dive into the depths! This Monday, November 13 (at 4:27am EST), the year’s only new moon in Scorpio opens a new chapter for investments: emotional, spiritual and financial.

A bond that begins under this lunation could develop into a deep soul connection by the corresponding Scorpio full moon on April 23, 2024. Can this connection go the distance? If it’s got permanent potential, explore!

In resourceful Scorpio, this new moon turns attention to shared finances, passive income, and property matters. Keep your ears perked, too, as a helpful connection to motivator Mars could bring an investment opportunity.

The tricky part? Erratic Uranus and illusory Neptune aspect the moon, which could make people susceptible to a flash-in-the-pan scheme—or worse, a scam. Better to hang on to what you’ve got than risk it on something untested that you haven’t had time to research. With pushy Mars involved, your first warning is someone pressuring you to sign on the dotted line.

Monday comes with a second volatility alert, BTW

As the boldfaced Sun faces down radical changemaker Uranus, egos could get testy. Avoid thin-skinned people and rabble rousers who just want to push your buttons.

If you’re feeling uncertain about what lies ahead, this isn’t the day to demand a firm answer or make a binding decision. Plans could change without notice.

If you must pivot quickly, adopt a flexible attitude instead of digging in your heels. A completely original approach could actually lead to a breakthrough. Free yourself from any “box” of what’s been done before and innovate!

Serendipities ahead! The Sun and Mars sync up in psychic Scorpio and trine esoteric Neptune

Friday and Saturday are especially powerful times to trust your hunches! The Sun and insistent Mars in psychic Scorpio are harmoniously connected with tuned-in Neptune, which is parked in intuitive Pisces.

Serendipities, coincidences, and signs are practically announcing themselves in bold neon lights all weekend. Don’t dismiss these directives from the universe!

Couples could find the perfect balance of lust and trust, as compassionate Neptune softens the red planet’s raw intensity.

Single? A sultry person with a strong spiritual side will be more appealing than the sparkly unicorn with sheer animal magnetism.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

