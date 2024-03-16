Advertisement
Happy Astrological New Year! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope, From The AstroTwins
The astrological New Year rolls in with Aries season & the spring equinox on March 19
Happy Astrological New Year! The spring equinox (March 19 at 11:06 p.m. EDT) catapults us into Aries season and hits refresh on the cosmic calendar in tropical (Western) astrology.
This energetic, physical fire sign snaps us out of hibernation and prompts us to get moving. Head outside and get your hands dirty. (Spring bulb planting, anyone?)
With the Sun in novelty-seeking Aries, you can turn up the volume on life and love. But easy on the dials: Aries season can bring out a competitive and even selfish side in all of us. Set your eyes firmly on the prize. Just don’t forget to share in the glory once you get there!
With Mercury turning retrograde in Aries from April 1 to 25, this year’s solar cycle comes with an extra challenge. Temper any selfish urges and notice when your impatience starts breaking the speed limit.
On Thursday, Venus & Saturn link up in fanciful Pisces
As much as you’d love to keep everything in the feel-good zone, you do need to get back to brass tacks about basic agreements. Spell a few things out in black and white. Figure out where you both stand on things like managing finances, raising kids and where you ultimately want to put down roots.
These no-nonsense discussions may reveal some genuine disparities. Saturn rules experts, and if you can’t get past a sticking point, a coach or couples’ therapist could help.
If you've been caught up in a never-ending situationship or pining for a lost soul, today's mood could force you to take an unblinking look at reality. Time is precious, and you don't want to waste your life waiting for someone who "isn't ready"...and may never be!
Combative Mars lets its guard down in Pisces from March 22 to April 30
Going with the flow could be the quickest path to productivity for the next five and a half weeks as make-it-happen Mars floats into dreamy Pisces.
Just as you sit down to focus on your daily tasks, you could get diverted by your imagination. Carve out time for creativity but do keep one eye on the clock. Reminder alarms are a saving grace during this cycle.
This will be an ideal time for plumbing the depths, exploring life's mysteries and bringing more empathy into daily interactions. Add more soul to your goals. How can your work uplift others, making them feel seen, valued and inspired?
Do you need to bravely heal a wound or get to the core of a traumatic emotional pattern? Lean into the courage of warrior Mars and the compassion of peacekeeper Pisces.
