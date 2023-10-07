Complexities and conundrums will either clear up or bubble up as secretive Pluto wraps its annual five-month retrograde. Since May 1, intense Pluto’s reversal has called for deeper introspection, especially involving generational patterns and the people we surround ourselves with.

Pluto’s direct (forward) turn can help if you’ve felt blocked around processing anything buried in your unconscious, from grief, to resentment, to addictive or compulsive tendencies. You may have unearthed some root causes during the retrograde. Now you can take action to heal and deal.

Has a so-called friend or family member revealed themselves to be a toxic force in your life? Admitting that is never easy, but Pluto can help you cut ties or recalibrate to more equal dynamics. Keep an eye on your newsfeeds: Pluto rules power, sex and money, so we may see a buried scandal (or three) make headlines.