Advertisement
May's Monthly Horoscope Could Throw Us For A Loop—But New Beginnings Are Coming
The energy this month continues to feel murky, but by late May, we’ll see an entirely new scene
We have Jupiter’s big move into Gemini on May 25 to look forward to, but for the majority of the month, there’s still a big traffic jam up there.
So if your answer to “How are you?” could be “Awesome and discombobulated all at once,” join the club.
If you look at an astrological chart of the moment, it’s impossible to overlook the swarm of planets all gathered in one area.
For everyone on this planet, that means just a few specific areas of our lives have been getting the lion’s share of attention, whether we wanted to focus on them or not.
The other parts of our lives may be woefully neglected or sidelined. Or, you could feel intense pressure around one or two matters—relationships, work, family, money.
Last month, many of the planets congregated in Aries, and threw in a solar eclipse and a Mercury retrograde for good measure
It was like a reverse slingshot: First the eclipse projected us out of our comfort zones, then Mercury retrograde pumped the brake and pulled us right back.
If you’re still recovering from the whiplash of “OMG I found my life purpose and I’m going all in…wait, no, not yet!” you are not alone.
In May, we’ll see the planets mostly divided between fiery Aries and stable Taurus, a more manageable spread. The presence of earthy Taurus will be grounding but still intense.
A headstrong Ram and a charging Bull both want what they want, when they want it, but Taurus energy is more mature and discerning than Aries.
Here’s hoping that will temper some of the irrational energy we’ve all been caught up in.
It’s time to metabolize the pent-up Aries angst
If you’ve been stressing and obsessing (which Aries can do), Taurus season helps you just pick a lane and drive on it for a bit.
Get out of your head and onto the metaphorical road. Take one of your ideas for a short spin. Sometimes, the only way to know if an idea will work is by testing it out a little bit at a time!
For the first three weeks of May, we’ve got the Sun, romantic Venus, lucky Jupiter, and disruptor Uranus all in Taurus
The Taurus new moon on May 7 could be the moment that settles things down.
But by May 13, the Sun and Uranus make their annual meetup, which could find us wanting to rock the boat, if not jump ship.
Stay calm during this one-day transit and don’t do anything that you can’t undo!
On May 18, the Sun and Jupiter unite for their heavenly annual meetup, also known as the Day of Miracles for its auspicious energy
The charisma and can-do confidence that we get from a Sun-Jupiter conjunction can top our tanks with premium fuel.
Got a big idea to pitch? Thinking of taking a leap of faith, like buying a home or making a relationship official? Today will help you see just how many possibilities await.
That said, the Sun and Jupiter can also make us overly optimistic. Gather the facts to back up those excited tingles in your tum before you take a huge risk.
Transformational Pluto, which has been in Aquarius since January 21, begins its annual retrograde this May 2
This five-month cycle will last until October 11. It’s been a whole new landscape, as Pluto is making its first visit to Aquarius in our lifetimes, a cycle that started briefly in March 2023, and will span all the way until 2044!
If you’ve still been catching up to the Aquarius world of AI, technology, and new ways of forming communities, you’ll have a chance to do that while Pluto backs through Aquarius until September 1.
After that, it will make a final visit to Capricorn in our lifetimes, leaving on November 19—right after the U.S. Elections. To say that’s a nail-biter is an understatement!
On May 20, the celestial scene begins its dramatic changeover
The Sun moves into Gemini, followed by a Sagittarius full moon on May 23.
These are also the final days of Jupiter’s yearlong visit to terrestrial Taurus, a 12-month cycle that began on May 16, 2023. Since last spring, we’ve all been under the stewardship of the sensual, sensible Bull.
Now, Jupiter progresses into airy Gemini on May 25, staying until June 9, 2025. Jupiter is in “detriment” in Gemini, meaning it’s not the easiest placement for it. Makes sense—Jupiter is expansive and outward, while Gemini is more focused on the micro details.
The last time Jupiter visited Gemini was from June 2012 to June 2013. If you can remember back to that time, you may see similar themes emerging.
If you think your social media feed is noisy now, get ready. Outspoken Jupiter in Gemini, which rules neighborhoods, communities and communication, will make the second half of the year a big moment for spreading your message and forging kindred spirit alliances.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel