Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Ready For Monday's Eclipse? Here's Your Weekly Horoscope, From The AstroTwins

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
March 23, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
weekly horoscope
Image by Rob and Julia Campbell / Stocksy
March 23, 2024
A full moon, an eclipse, and a Pluto trine, oh my! We can all expect the unexpected this week—here's your horoscope.

Eclipse season begins this week with Monday’s lunar eclipse

Buckle up because life is going to bring some unexpected twists and turns between March 25 and April 8. It’s officially “eclipse season," meaning the year’s first duo of eclipses have arrived to shake things up and deliver surprises.

It kicks off this Monday, March 25 with the Libra full moon—a penumbral lunar eclipse. Eclipses always arrive in pairs that come approximately two weeks apart. The second one is going to be quite a spectacle in the United States!

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will darken the skies in many places during the annual Aries new moon. Both personally, and on the world stage, Libra themes of peace, love, and harmony will play against Aries themes of war, autonomy, and independence.

Shocking and unsettling as eclipse seasons can be—the two week “eclipse corridor” can expedite changes that have been a long time coming. We may see justice served, and new, powerful leaders emerge in 2024.

The penumbral lunar eclipse will be at 5º07’ Libra, the sign of partnerships

If you live in the U.S. and can stay awake (or wake up for it), you’ll get a glimpse of the Earth’s shadow painting a portion of the Libra full moon blood red at 3:00 a.m. EDT. Partnership and cooperation are in the spotlight, but what you see might not be exactly what you get! This full moon is a lunar eclipse, which could conceal some important facts.

Run the background checks on anyone you invite into your life now and go forth with eyes wide open rather than jumping into full commitment on a whim. At the same time, this lunar lift could bring a sudden opportunity to pair up with just the right person when you least expect it.

Stay open to meeting new people and joining forces. Existing relationships could move into a new and exciting phase. If you’re ready to leap into something legit, an upgraded status could soon be your most popular IG post.

But the opposite may also be true: If a partnership is past its prime, it could be “eclipsed” out of your life now. Eclipses are turning points that can bring unpredictable plot twists. You just never know!

Ready to be part of a power duo?

This full moon will form a harmonious trine to potent Pluto. You could meet someone with deep experience and influence or take a current partnership to a level holding way more gravitas and beneficial complexity.

Teaming up could open doors, so explore the possibilities. When Libra’s at the wheel, it’s all about balance!

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Why Four-Leaf Clovers Are A Symbol Of Luck & How To Harness Them
Spirituality

Why Four-Leaf Clovers Are A Symbol Of Luck & How To Harness Them

Francesca Bond

This Week Marks The Astrological New Year—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Marks The Astrological New Year—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Understanding Your "Big 3"—The Most Important Part Of Your Astrology Chart
Spirituality

Understanding Your "Big 3"—The Most Important Part Of Your Astrology Chart

Sarah Regan

This Is What Your Zodiac Sign Needs In A Romantic Relationship
Spirituality

This Is What Your Zodiac Sign Needs In A Romantic Relationship

Sarah Regan

When These 2 Zodiac Signs Meet They're Instantly Attracted To Each Other
Spirituality

When These 2 Zodiac Signs Meet They're Instantly Attracted To Each Other

Sarah Regan

If You Pulled The Sun Card From A Tarot Deck, Here's What To Know
Spirituality

If You Pulled The Sun Card From A Tarot Deck, Here's What To Know

Francesca Bond

36 Uplifting & Motivating Quotes To Get You Through Bad Days
Personal Growth

36 Uplifting & Motivating Quotes To Get You Through Bad Days

Francesca Bond

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year
Spirituality

What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year

Sarah Regan

Why Four-Leaf Clovers Are A Symbol Of Luck & How To Harness Them
Spirituality

Why Four-Leaf Clovers Are A Symbol Of Luck & How To Harness Them

Francesca Bond

This Week Marks The Astrological New Year—Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Marks The Astrological New Year—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Understanding Your "Big 3"—The Most Important Part Of Your Astrology Chart
Spirituality

Understanding Your "Big 3"—The Most Important Part Of Your Astrology Chart

Sarah Regan

This Is What Your Zodiac Sign Needs In A Romantic Relationship
Spirituality

This Is What Your Zodiac Sign Needs In A Romantic Relationship

Sarah Regan

When These 2 Zodiac Signs Meet They're Instantly Attracted To Each Other
Spirituality

When These 2 Zodiac Signs Meet They're Instantly Attracted To Each Other

Sarah Regan

If You Pulled The Sun Card From A Tarot Deck, Here's What To Know
Spirituality

If You Pulled The Sun Card From A Tarot Deck, Here's What To Know

Francesca Bond

36 Uplifting & Motivating Quotes To Get You Through Bad Days
Personal Growth

36 Uplifting & Motivating Quotes To Get You Through Bad Days

Francesca Bond

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To Know
Spirituality

Mercury Is About To Go Retrograde (Again)—Here's What To Know

Sarah Regan

What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year
Spirituality

What Your Sign Needs To Know For The First Full Moon Of The Astrological Year

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.