Ready For Monday's Eclipse? Here's Your Weekly Horoscope, From The AstroTwins
Eclipse season begins this week with Monday’s lunar eclipse
Buckle up because life is going to bring some unexpected twists and turns between March 25 and April 8. It’s officially “eclipse season," meaning the year’s first duo of eclipses have arrived to shake things up and deliver surprises.
It kicks off this Monday, March 25 with the Libra full moon—a penumbral lunar eclipse. Eclipses always arrive in pairs that come approximately two weeks apart. The second one is going to be quite a spectacle in the United States!
Shocking and unsettling as eclipse seasons can be—the two week “eclipse corridor” can expedite changes that have been a long time coming. We may see justice served, and new, powerful leaders emerge in 2024.
The penumbral lunar eclipse will be at 5º07’ Libra, the sign of partnerships
If you live in the U.S. and can stay awake (or wake up for it), you’ll get a glimpse of the Earth’s shadow painting a portion of the Libra full moon blood red at 3:00 a.m. EDT. Partnership and cooperation are in the spotlight, but what you see might not be exactly what you get! This full moon is a lunar eclipse, which could conceal some important facts.
Run the background checks on anyone you invite into your life now and go forth with eyes wide open rather than jumping into full commitment on a whim. At the same time, this lunar lift could bring a sudden opportunity to pair up with just the right person when you least expect it.
Stay open to meeting new people and joining forces. Existing relationships could move into a new and exciting phase. If you’re ready to leap into something legit, an upgraded status could soon be your most popular IG post.
But the opposite may also be true: If a partnership is past its prime, it could be “eclipsed” out of your life now. Eclipses are turning points that can bring unpredictable plot twists. You just never know!
Ready to be part of a power duo?
This full moon will form a harmonious trine to potent Pluto. You could meet someone with deep experience and influence or take a current partnership to a level holding way more gravitas and beneficial complexity.
Teaming up could open doors, so explore the possibilities. When Libra’s at the wheel, it’s all about balance!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
