This Week's Halloween Horoscope Is Looking Romantic With A Side Of Edgy Flair
Care for some spice with that pumpkin? Romantic Venus trines edgy Uranus on Halloween (Tuesday)
Halloween is on a Tuesday, but that’s no reason to skip the celebrations. Break out of the box with the help of romantic Venus and change-making Uranus. You might even let your alter ego take the wheel on this one. It is Halloween after all!
In stabilizing earth signs, this experimental trine will demand a fine balance. Too short a leash will constrict you, but breaking too free from convention will leave you spinning out.
This mashup could spark up chemistry out of the blue, perhaps with someone who’s not your usual type. (Like that hot vampire ordering a pumpkin lager?) If you’re single, make the most of it! But if you’re part of a couple, watch where you dabble. Either be upfront about your desires or find another way to satisfy your urge for novelty.
Play a game of “What if we...?” and come up with something fresh that neither of you has done before—inside or out of the boudoir.
A pair of planetary oppositions forces us to stretch this Friday
Don’t believe the hype—at least, not before you dig for the real storyline! Early Friday, the ego-driven Scorpio Sun locks horns with spin-doctor Jupiter in Taurus.
Someone might talk a big game with little capability to back it up. Enjoy the colorful stories but know the difference between the truth and a tall tale before you sign on. Under this conflating cosmic confab, be careful not to exaggerate or over-promise anything yourself.
Mixed signals much? As charming Venus in Virgo faces off against hypnotic Neptune in Pisces later on Friday, it will be hard to tell if someone’s interested in you or just casting an irresistible spell. Don’t assume anything under these obfuscating romantic skies.
People could also be extra sensitive today. Tread lightly to avoid pushing a thin-skinned person’s buttons. Are you looking at someone through rose-colored glasses? Don’t diminish the downside of their less-than-angelic traits. Better to see people realistically, flaws and all.
Heavy-hitting Saturn ends its five-month retrograde on Saturday
Saturday, November 4 is a day to celebrate. Taskmaster Saturn straightens out after a long retrograde period in healing, watery Pisces. Since June 17, Saturn’s backspin brought plenty of soul-searching, inner growth and harsh but necessary lessons. You may have learned a lot about trust, vulnerability, surrender and forgiveness.
No one would call a transit like this fun, but the growth and maturity that it can bring is priceless. Got an artistic or spiritual gift to contribute to the world? Practice the skills that lead to mastery. Saturn rules mentorship. With mature Saturn correcting course, you may be able to contribute to someone else’s inner growth by sharing the wisdom of your own experience.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.