Halloween is on a Tuesday, but that’s no reason to skip the celebrations. Break out of the box with the help of romantic Venus and change-making Uranus. You might even let your alter ego take the wheel on this one. It is Halloween after all!

In stabilizing earth signs, this experimental trine will demand a fine balance. Too short a leash will constrict you, but breaking too free from convention will leave you spinning out.

This mashup could spark up chemistry out of the blue, perhaps with someone who’s not your usual type. (Like that hot vampire ordering a pumpkin lager?) If you’re single, make the most of it! But if you’re part of a couple, watch where you dabble. Either be upfront about your desires or find another way to satisfy your urge for novelty.

Play a game of “What if we...?” and come up with something fresh that neither of you has done before—inside or out of the boudoir.