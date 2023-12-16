Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Capricorn Season Begins This Week As Mercury Retrograde Carries On Its Antics—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
December 16, 2023
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Chinese woman having fun in a cornfield
Graphic by mbg creative x Mauro Grigollo / Stocksy
December 16, 2023
The holiday season is in full swing as Sagittarius season winds down, but with a Venus-Uranus opposition and Mercury retrograde well underway, there are a few keys to keep in mind this week in the stars. Here's your horoscope.

Coincidence or divine intervention? It'll be hard to tell this Tuesday

With Tuesday’s Pisces quarter moon, manifesting powers will be dialed up to 11. While it’s great to be smart and self-reliant, remember that the universe wants to support your desires. Are you allowing that to happen?

Look at where you might be inadvertently blocking miracles or ignoring key signals. That includes your gut feelings, especially if you suspect someone’s intentions could be less than noble.

Interrogating them might not yield much, but paying attention to their body language and reading their energy could reveal which side they’re really on.

An opposition between Venus & Uranus could spell romance troubles

Mood swing alert! Strong emotions might erupt like molten lava under Thursday’s explosive and unpredictable face-off of romantic Venus and volatile Uranus. Try not to interact with someone who’s behaving like a ticking time bomb.

Feeling the urge for more freedom? Don’t ask for it, just do what’s in your heart. But avoid making rash moves since this energy will dissipate as quickly as it flares up. With controlling Venus in Scorpio at loggerheads with bombastic Uranus in Taurus, try not to interact with someone whose behavior keeps triggering you.

And if your love interest signals a need for space, give it to them instead of frantically texting or pushing for a talk.

Feeling the urge for more freedom yourself? You don’t have to throw the baby out with the bathwater. It’s totally possible to create more breathing room in a relationship without calling the whole thing off.

And just because you and your partner were on the same page in the past doesn’t mean you’re aligned for eternity. Nevertheless, avoid making any unilateral decisions for now. Check in and get consensus (and consent) before taking action.

The winter solstice marks the beginning of Capricorn season

It’s beginning to feel a lot like solstice! The sun enters Capricorn this Thursday, December 21, marking the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

Under the cover of darkness, turn inward and scan the landscape of your subconscious mind. Carve out space to meditate, reflect, and find gratitude for the high points of your 2023. Then, clarify what you’d like to leave behind as you enter 2024—and what evolution you’re most proud to bring with you into the new year.

The winter solstice always coincides with the sun’s move into grounding, elegant Capricorn. And since the celestial sea goat is the governor of goal-setting, how perfect is it that we get to make our resolutions under this solar power surge every year?

Get a running list going in your Notes app for now so you can enjoy the holidays pressure-free. And with Mercury retrograde from December 13 to January 1—and conjunct the sun on December 22—you’ll be wise to get a little traction before the new year while thoughts are still clear.

The first new moon of 2024 is on January 11, so you’re not going to lose your momentum (or your “high pro glow”) if you wait until then to set your intentions in stone.

Mercury retrograde moves back into Sag to close out 2023

Mouthy Mercury, which is retrograde until January 1, backs into outspoken Sagittarius on Saturday for the rest of the year. Cheeky comments that are normally entertaining could come across as rude, tactless or inappropriate under these signal-scrambling skies.

As such, save the adult humor and off-the-cuff remarks for 2024, because they’ll surely disrupt the holiday cheer—especially if you tread beyond “family-friendly” terrain.

Who needs to heap more fire on that Yule log? Visiting loved ones might require extra precautions during this argumentative time. If you have to cut a trip short or stay at a hotel to preserve the peace, err on the side of “personal space.”

You might want to rethink that out-of-town invitation for NYE, especially if plans have already started to get complicated. Sharing an Airbnb with ten of your closest friends might mean starting 2024 with ten brand-new frenemies. Not worth the risk!

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

