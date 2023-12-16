Advertisement
Capricorn Season Begins This Week As Mercury Retrograde Carries On Its Antics—Here's Your Horoscope
Coincidence or divine intervention? It'll be hard to tell this Tuesday
With Tuesday’s Pisces quarter moon, manifesting powers will be dialed up to 11. While it’s great to be smart and self-reliant, remember that the universe wants to support your desires. Are you allowing that to happen?
Look at where you might be inadvertently blocking miracles or ignoring key signals. That includes your gut feelings, especially if you suspect someone’s intentions could be less than noble.
Interrogating them might not yield much, but paying attention to their body language and reading their energy could reveal which side they’re really on.
An opposition between Venus & Uranus could spell romance troubles
Mood swing alert! Strong emotions might erupt like molten lava under Thursday’s explosive and unpredictable face-off of romantic Venus and volatile Uranus. Try not to interact with someone who’s behaving like a ticking time bomb.
Feeling the urge for more freedom? Don’t ask for it, just do what’s in your heart. But avoid making rash moves since this energy will dissipate as quickly as it flares up. With controlling Venus in Scorpio at loggerheads with bombastic Uranus in Taurus, try not to interact with someone whose behavior keeps triggering you.
And if your love interest signals a need for space, give it to them instead of frantically texting or pushing for a talk.
Feeling the urge for more freedom yourself? You don’t have to throw the baby out with the bathwater. It’s totally possible to create more breathing room in a relationship without calling the whole thing off.
And just because you and your partner were on the same page in the past doesn’t mean you’re aligned for eternity. Nevertheless, avoid making any unilateral decisions for now. Check in and get consensus (and consent) before taking action.
The winter solstice marks the beginning of Capricorn season
It’s beginning to feel a lot like solstice! The sun enters Capricorn this Thursday, December 21, marking the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.
Under the cover of darkness, turn inward and scan the landscape of your subconscious mind. Carve out space to meditate, reflect, and find gratitude for the high points of your 2023. Then, clarify what you’d like to leave behind as you enter 2024—and what evolution you’re most proud to bring with you into the new year.
The winter solstice always coincides with the sun’s move into grounding, elegant Capricorn. And since the celestial sea goat is the governor of goal-setting, how perfect is it that we get to make our resolutions under this solar power surge every year?
Get a running list going in your Notes app for now so you can enjoy the holidays pressure-free. And with Mercury retrograde from December 13 to January 1—and conjunct the sun on December 22—you’ll be wise to get a little traction before the new year while thoughts are still clear.
The first new moon of 2024 is on January 11, so you’re not going to lose your momentum (or your “high pro glow”) if you wait until then to set your intentions in stone.
Mercury retrograde moves back into Sag to close out 2023
Mouthy Mercury, which is retrograde until January 1, backs into outspoken Sagittarius on Saturday for the rest of the year. Cheeky comments that are normally entertaining could come across as rude, tactless or inappropriate under these signal-scrambling skies.
As such, save the adult humor and off-the-cuff remarks for 2024, because they’ll surely disrupt the holiday cheer—especially if you tread beyond “family-friendly” terrain.
Who needs to heap more fire on that Yule log? Visiting loved ones might require extra precautions during this argumentative time. If you have to cut a trip short or stay at a hotel to preserve the peace, err on the side of “personal space.”
You might want to rethink that out-of-town invitation for NYE, especially if plans have already started to get complicated. Sharing an Airbnb with ten of your closest friends might mean starting 2024 with ten brand-new frenemies. Not worth the risk!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel