Venus & Mercury Are Making Big Moves This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Venus trines smoldering Pluto this Monday before moving into Libra on Wednesday
The week begins on a seductive note as magnetic Venus in Virgo and potent Pluto in Capricorn trine in tactile earth signs. This Monday, November 6, the prevailing definition of “sexy” could be a mashup of intense passion and a grounded, reliable connection.
Can you possibly find that all in one person? If there ever was a day to, this is it! But be careful not to fall for the outward trappings of status and displays of wealth or power—what’s actually under the hood might not be “as advertised.”
Couples could deepen their bond or revel in a mind-body-soul connection. Get a little more vulnerable and let your partner in a layer deeper. With Venus and Pluto in resourceful earth signs, it’s a good day for a “state of the union” on your shared finances.
Amorous Venus makes luxurious landfall this Wednesday, November 8, in Libra, the love planet’s stylish home base. Give your closet a pre-holiday update and add new pieces for the social season ahead. During this transit, which lasts until December 4, take the time for thoughtful touches and decorative flourishes—those little gestures get a lot of mileage now.
Does it feel like everyone’s flirting with you? That’s how cosmic coquette Venus operates in this lovely and gracious sign. Practice your witty one-liners and disarm with your charm. Relationships can turn official while the love planet’s in this companionable realm at the height of cuffing season. But Venus in Libra responds to gentle wooing, not guilt trips and love-bombing. Dial down the pressure and turn UP the thoughtful gestures.
Talk gets bolder (and bawdier) as Mercury wings into Sagittarius on Friday
Dream it, do it! As the messenger planet jets through Sagittarius from Friday, November 10, until December 1, you’ll be able to articulate some of your grandest dreams. Corral your crew for some blue-sky brainstorming and big-picture visioning.
Have you made your 2024 plans yet? Start now because Mercury will turn retrograde in a little over a month (from December 13 to January 1), making New Year’s Eve a little less lucid than usual. The Mercury-in-Sagittarius period is perfect for identifying the thrilling goals you want to pursue in January, even if they get off with a slight delay.
Caution: This can be a big-talk, little-action transit. Some people will be blowing hot air, but excitement could fizzle as quickly as it sizzled. Luckily, there will be no shortage of adventurous opportunities to explore.
Don’t hold back! With chatty Mercury in honest Sagittarius, a few truth bombs could be dropped. If things get uncomfortably candid, don’t underestimate the power of a well-timed joke or witty comeback. Mercury in Sagittarius knows a thing or two about the healing power of laughter.
Stay alert on Saturday! Combative Mars locks horns with combustible Uranus
Hotter heads prevail this Saturday, November 11, so check your internal thermostat. For the first time in two years, feisty Mars in Scorpio goes mano-a-mano with combustible Uranus in Taurus.
Everyone’s got a point to make, and no one’s backing down. In fact, go gently into any “combat zones,” assessing the risk before you push back against your so-called opposition. People could stoop to some seriously manipulative lows if they’re feeling threatened.
Backing off is not the same as backing down, an important point to remember on Saturday, when the planets make their exact opposition. With friction reaching peak levels, heading for higher ground is the best idea of all. With Mars in vengeful Scorpio, any low blows you sling will cause irreparable damage. So not worth it! Cool down in the name of peace and love.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
