Advertisement
We're Closing Out 2023 With A Full Moon & Mercury Retrograde — Here's Your Horoscope
The full moon in Cancer blankets us in cozy vibes this Tuesday, December 26
As the holiday season starts to wind down, the quiet and comfort of the year’s second full moon in Cancer brings a much-needed moment to chill this Tuesday, December 26, at 7:33 p.m. EST. With the warm fuzzies in high gear, use today to catch up with close friends and trade notes on your holiday celebrations.
Emotions will be close to the surface, so don't be surprised if a sentimental exchange brings on the waterworks. Or maybe you just need a long winter's nap after all the holly jolly hoopla. Ease into your cozy space or spend some time feathering your nest to turn it back into a sanctuary (not a gift-wrapping station).
Since this full moon gets a boost from systematic Saturn, get ready to make some adult decisions in your personal life. A relative might need extra support in the weeks ahead, or you may need to fund some repair work. And if you're feeling taxed, don't forget that the "lean on me" thing goes both ways.
Healing comet Chiron turns direct on Tuesday too
Just beware the temptation to blow up in anger if you get a surge of suppressed resentment. While Chiron wheeled backward through Aries, passive-aggressive barbs and sneering put-downs may have been people's best defense.
Now that Chiron's back in forward motion, be wary of the fine line between assertiveness and aggression. Chiron also has incredible healing powers, so unlock its key potential (seriously, the symbol for this asteroid is a key) and turn anger into purpose and passion.
Friday's Sun-Jupiter trine calls for experimentation and trailblazing
Stuck in a mental rut? Go for a walk (or drive) in nature, preferably off your beaten path. Reach out to a mentor or an expert you admire for advice. Upload a video of yourself sharing your expertise—when you have to impart your wisdom to others, it forces you to think about it with a beginner's mind. Cultivate that under this optimistic and openhearted trine.
But pump the brakes on Thursday when Mars squares Neptune
It may seem fun to take a gamble this Thursday, December 28, but that's a slippery slope. Unless you have the facts in front of you, hedge your bets!
With the most active planet, Mars, at loggerheads with the most passive one, Neptune, you could take yourself on a wild ride of impulsivity and skewed intuition.
Go back to the drawing board and do some quality research. Don't assume that a "maybe" is a "yes" until you've 100% confirmed it. Moreover, don't let anyone sweet talk you into making decisions, especially if they involve a financial transaction.
Love planet Venus cruises into Sagittarius on Friday, opening hearts and minds for three weeks
Mercury might be retrograde this NYE, but it's not going to rain on Venus' parade! Just in the nick of time, the planet of love and romance bounds into fun-loving, optimistic Sagittarius this Friday, December 29, helping us turn the calendar with hope in our hearts.
Thought you'd stay home with sparkling cider and a 12:01 bedtime? Try again. Venus in Sagittarius has better plans, like hopping on a standby flight to watch the fireworks burst in a new city.
Can't quite pull it off in time for the 31st? This Venus cycle opens minds and hearts until January 23. Stay in ambassador mode post-celebrations. Keep your personal borders open to all high-vibe people who come your way, even (and especially) if they arrive in a package unlike your own.
Lucky Jupiter wraps up its retrograde on Saturday, December 29!
Forward, ho! Auspicious Jupiter ends a retrograde slowdown that began on September 4. As the planet of expansion powers forward in tactile and tenacious Taurus, a sustainable and profitable idea could pick up speed.
If a work project has drifted from its original mission or purpose, you'll be able to come together again. It will be easy to prioritize without getting scattered or limiting the potential of an idea now. That's something worth popping the bubbly for. And with hedonistic Jupiter in luxe-loving Taurus, spring for a vintage bottle!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next
Tanya Carroll Richardson
45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next
Tanya Carroll Richardson