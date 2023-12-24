Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

We're Closing Out 2023 With A Full Moon & Mercury Retrograde — Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
December 24, 2023
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope
Graphic by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
December 24, 2023
The last week of the year is here, but we won't welcome 2024 without a full moon in Cancer first. Plus, Chiron turns direct and Mercury retrograde is still underway. Here's your horoscope.

The full moon in Cancer blankets us in cozy vibes this Tuesday, December 26

As the holiday season starts to wind down, the quiet and comfort of the year’s second full moon in Cancer brings a much-needed moment to chill this Tuesday, December 26, at 7:33 p.m. EST. With the warm fuzzies in high gear, use today to catch up with close friends and trade notes on your holiday celebrations.

Emotions will be close to the surface, so don't be surprised if a sentimental exchange brings on the waterworks. Or maybe you just need a long winter's nap after all the holly jolly hoopla. Ease into your cozy space or spend some time feathering your nest to turn it back into a sanctuary (not a gift-wrapping station).

Since this full moon gets a boost from systematic Saturn, get ready to make some adult decisions in your personal life. A relative might need extra support in the weeks ahead, or you may need to fund some repair work. And if you're feeling taxed, don't forget that the "lean on me" thing goes both ways.

Healing comet Chiron turns direct on Tuesday too

There's a difference between nurturing and caretaking—but if you've forgotten where to draw the line, you'll get a reminder on Tuesday, as "wounded healer" comet Chiron pivots direct in fire starter Aries, ending a retrograde that started July 23.

Just beware the temptation to blow up in anger if you get a surge of suppressed resentment. While Chiron wheeled backward through Aries, passive-aggressive barbs and sneering put-downs may have been people's best defense.

Now that Chiron's back in forward motion, be wary of the fine line between assertiveness and aggression. Chiron also has incredible healing powers, so unlock its key potential (seriously, the symbol for this asteroid is a key) and turn anger into purpose and passion.

Friday's Sun-Jupiter trine calls for experimentation and trailblazing

Adopt an experimental and open-minded attitude on Friday, December 27. As the trailblazing Sun and adventurous Jupiter unite in earth signs Capricorn and Taurus, thinking outside the box can lead to a financial breakthrough or something that builds a secure nest egg.

Stuck in a mental rut? Go for a walk (or drive) in nature, preferably off your beaten path. Reach out to a mentor or an expert you admire for advice. Upload a video of yourself sharing your expertise—when you have to impart your wisdom to others, it forces you to think about it with a beginner's mind. Cultivate that under this optimistic and openhearted trine.

But pump the brakes on Thursday when Mars squares Neptune

It may seem fun to take a gamble this Thursday, December 28, but that's a slippery slope. Unless you have the facts in front of you, hedge your bets!

With the most active planet, Mars, at loggerheads with the most passive one, Neptune, you could take yourself on a wild ride of impulsivity and skewed intuition.

Go back to the drawing board and do some quality research. Don't assume that a "maybe" is a "yes" until you've 100% confirmed it. Moreover, don't let anyone sweet talk you into making decisions, especially if they involve a financial transaction.

Love planet Venus cruises into Sagittarius on Friday, opening hearts and minds for three weeks

Mercury might be retrograde this NYE, but it's not going to rain on Venus' parade! Just in the nick of time, the planet of love and romance bounds into fun-loving, optimistic Sagittarius this Friday, December 29, helping us turn the calendar with hope in our hearts.

Thought you'd stay home with sparkling cider and a 12:01 bedtime? Try again. Venus in Sagittarius has better plans, like hopping on a standby flight to watch the fireworks burst in a new city.

Can't quite pull it off in time for the 31st? This Venus cycle opens minds and hearts until January 23. Stay in ambassador mode post-celebrations. Keep your personal borders open to all high-vibe people who come your way, even (and especially) if they arrive in a package unlike your own.

Lucky Jupiter wraps up its retrograde on Saturday, December 29!

Forward, ho! Auspicious Jupiter ends a retrograde slowdown that began on September 4. As the planet of expansion powers forward in tactile and tenacious Taurus, a sustainable and profitable idea could pick up speed.

If a work project has drifted from its original mission or purpose, you'll be able to come together again. It will be easy to prioritize without getting scattered or limiting the potential of an idea now. That's something worth popping the bubbly for. And with hedonistic Jupiter in luxe-loving Taurus, spring for a vintage bottle!

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next
Personal Growth

45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Personality Type Is Known To Be Loyal—For Better Or Worse
Personal Growth

This Personality Type Is Known To Be Loyal—For Better Or Worse

Sarah Regan

How A Death Doula Convinced Me To Make An End-Of-Life Plan (& I'm Only 23)
Spirituality

How A Death Doula Convinced Me To Make An End-Of-Life Plan (& I'm Only 23)

Hannah Frye

These 2 Zodiac Signs Can Be At Odds With Each Other As A Couple
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Can Be At Odds With Each Other As A Couple

Imani Quinn

Is "Emotional Caffeine" The Secret To Lifelong Happiness?
Personal Growth

Is "Emotional Caffeine" The Secret To Lifelong Happiness?

Jamie Schneider

Ready For Capricorn Season? Here Are The 5 Big Things To Watch Out For
Spirituality

Ready For Capricorn Season? Here Are The 5 Big Things To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan

These 2 Mindset Shifts Have Transformed My Life For The Better
Personal Growth

These 2 Mindset Shifts Have Transformed My Life For The Better

Sarah Regan

I'm A Social Scientist: The 3 "Macronutrients" You Need For Lifelong Happiness
Personal Growth

I'm A Social Scientist: The 3 "Macronutrients" You Need For Lifelong Happiness

Jason Wachob

Astrologers Say Mercury Retrograde Isn't The Only Thing To Watch This Week
Spirituality

Astrologers Say Mercury Retrograde Isn't The Only Thing To Watch This Week

The AstroTwins

45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next
Personal Growth

45 Journaling Prompts To Reflect On This Past Year & Plan For The Next

Tanya Carroll Richardson

This Personality Type Is Known To Be Loyal—For Better Or Worse
Personal Growth

This Personality Type Is Known To Be Loyal—For Better Or Worse

Sarah Regan

How A Death Doula Convinced Me To Make An End-Of-Life Plan (& I'm Only 23)
Spirituality

How A Death Doula Convinced Me To Make An End-Of-Life Plan (& I'm Only 23)

Hannah Frye

These 2 Zodiac Signs Can Be At Odds With Each Other As A Couple
Spirituality

These 2 Zodiac Signs Can Be At Odds With Each Other As A Couple

Imani Quinn

Is "Emotional Caffeine" The Secret To Lifelong Happiness?
Personal Growth

Is "Emotional Caffeine" The Secret To Lifelong Happiness?

Jamie Schneider

Ready For Capricorn Season? Here Are The 5 Big Things To Watch Out For
Spirituality

Ready For Capricorn Season? Here Are The 5 Big Things To Watch Out For

Sarah Regan

These 2 Mindset Shifts Have Transformed My Life For The Better
Personal Growth

These 2 Mindset Shifts Have Transformed My Life For The Better

Sarah Regan

I'm A Social Scientist: The 3 "Macronutrients" You Need For Lifelong Happiness
Personal Growth

I'm A Social Scientist: The 3 "Macronutrients" You Need For Lifelong Happiness

Jason Wachob

Astrologers Say Mercury Retrograde Isn't The Only Thing To Watch This Week
Spirituality

Astrologers Say Mercury Retrograde Isn't The Only Thing To Watch This Week

The AstroTwins

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.