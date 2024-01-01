Advertisement
January 2024 Is One For The Books As We Experience Huge Collective Shifts, Astrologers Say
The first month of 2024 has arrived!
Though the month might be off to a little bit of a laggy start, it won’t be for long.
Mercury is wrapping up its nearly three-week retrograde on January 1 at 10:08pm EST. As the planet of communication and technology regains its full signal, we’ll start downloading all those ideas that have been stuck on the cosmic cloud.
While Christmas was an emotional and frustrating time for those who didn’t keep their plans simple (and even for some who did), you’ll soon make up for lost time.
On January 4, go-getter Mars blazes into structured Capricorn until February 13, setting off "The Year of Transcendent Leadership" (as we’ve named 2024) on the perfect note.
The Capricorn new moon encourages us to buckle down
Not far behind is the January 11 Capricorn new moon, followed by Mercury on the 13th and magnetic Venus on the 23rd. We’ll be getting clear on our priorities, ready or not, by the later part of January—which will be brimming with ambition.
This period is ideal for taking the lead, initiating projects and connecting with influential figures.
But the real pivotal day of this month is January 20
When both the Sun and Pluto have their last ever shared moment in Capricorn in our lifetimes, the tides begin to turn. On this day, both planets will transition into Aquarius, turning our collective attention to the greater society, community, and teamwork.
Pluto’s return to Aquarius, a cycle starting again for the first time since its stint from March 23 to June 11, 2023, signifies a period of transformation that will continue until September 1, before briefly revisiting Capricorn. From November 19, 2024, Pluto will begin its extensive journey through Aquarius, lasting until 2044, heralding long-term global changes.
This new cycle will encourage collaborative efforts and the use of technological advancements in everyday life. We already got a startling sneak peek with the unleashing of generative AI and ChatGPT’s mass adoption.
Pluto in Aquarius won’t calm the political turmoil—but it may give it direction. Many revolutions, from the American to the French to the Haitian, took place during Pluto’s move through Capricorn and Aquarius. In the best case scenarios, some true leaders could rise to the surface.
We can expect to see people continue rising up to demand a redistribution of power.
A heartfelt moment will end the month when the Leo full moon arrives on January 25
Two days later, on January 27, radical Uranus ends a five-month retrograde, a time to start sharing your innovative ideas again. Do be careful in the last days of January, as when Uranus “stations” direct, pent-up anger can get unleashed as erratic behavior.
Avoid any crowds or scenes where the vibe feels off, especially when Uranus and Mars combine their firepower on January 29.
The good news? January ends with no retrograde planets
Thank our lucky stars! All of those recent retrogrades will be over by January's end, meaning our celestial sky pilots are operating at full speed.
With all of our cosmic resources intact, we’ll all be ready to powerfully move into 2024—and the Age of Aquarius.
