We Have More Than Just A Full Moon To Watch Out For This Week—Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
A dash of Mercury Madness returns on Monday and Saturday
Can you repeat that please? For the third and final time since August, messenger Mercury in Virgo teams up with outspoken Jupiter in a friendly earth trine this Monday, September 25, but it’s not quite as copacetic as you’d think.
While Mercury has corrected course after its August 23 to September 15 retrograde, now Jupiter is spinning in reverse. And since the red-spotted planet is backing up through stubborn Taurus, a basic request could turn into a battle of wills. Stand by your convictions, but avoid a dogmatic or domineering approach. If someone turns down an offer you extend, don’t take it personally and don’t waste time pleading or persisting with them.
On Saturday, Mercury will trine Uranus, bringing plenty of “eureka!” moments. With the two most clever planets in sweet harmony, thoughts will rush in a mile a minute. As they merge their innovative superpowers in steady earth signs, put a thoughtful plan behind one of your big ideas. Then, get busy crafting it into tangible form! Making a pitch? There’s only so much you can anticipate ahead of time. Stay present (and don’t get “salesy”) and you’ll win people over with your personable style.
Steal every scene with Friday’s flamboyant full moon in Aries (5:58AM EDT)
Let tongues wag! Audience appreciation is not the point here, but self-expression is. Dare to put yourself out there, unvarnished, fully authentic and 100% amazing—as you define it. Aries loves to be #1, which could raise the stakes for all the competitive types out there. But rather than fighting for headliner status, how about shining a light on other talented souls? That’s the kind of leadership this trailblazing sign can get behind!
Warning: This lunation could unleash a wave of pent-up frustration and rage. Hit the boxing bag, vent to your work spouse, scream into a karaoke mic...just don’t escalate the drama.
Absence makes the heart grow fonder during Friday’s Venus-Uranus square
Usually, these heavenly bodies lock into a challenging 90-degree square twice each year, which intensifies passions, to put it mildly. This year, because Venus was retrograde from July 22 to September 3, they had a couple of extra run-ins—on July 2 and August 9. Although this cosmic event is always brief, it’s high-impact and can push emotions to a combustible point. Certainly, this can produce some amazing pyrotechnics in (and out of) the bedroom.
On a literal level, this might be the moment where you build up the courage to take a stand for what you want your love life to look like. Boundaries must constantly be redrawn as social norms evolve.
With “anything goes” Uranus in traditional Taurus, you may be ready to remix radical relationship ideas with some old-school romantic ideals. No, we can’t tell you exactly what that means. Why? Because a Venus-Uranus square makes this process yours to invent.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.