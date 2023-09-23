Let tongues wag! Audience appreciation is not the point here, but self-expression is. Dare to put yourself out there, unvarnished, fully authentic and 100% amazing—as you define it. Aries loves to be #1, which could raise the stakes for all the competitive types out there. But rather than fighting for headliner status, how about shining a light on other talented souls? That’s the kind of leadership this trailblazing sign can get behind!