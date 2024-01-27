Advertisement
We've Got A Nice, Low-Key Week In The Stars—Here's Your Horoscope
Motivator Mars and changemaker Uranus join forces on January 29
Want it? A combination of inspiration and perspiration will push you past the finish line this Monday, January 29, as an empowering sync-up of motivator Mars and innovative Uranus rewards out-of-the-box thinking coupled with decisive action.
That said, you don’t want to just seize the reins and piss off the powers that be! Just focus on your research, yet be poised to press “go.” Have supporting evidence ready for the naysayers, and they’ll see you as a trailblazer rather than a loose cannon.
Friday's waning moon in Scorpio could cast a scrutinizing shadow
The waning quarter moon in intense Scorpio could drive up jealousy and obsession Friday, February 2. But are those suspicions justified?
As the moon darkens, it may cast shadows that make it hard to decipher your true feelings. Don’t stop at surface level; dig deeper.
You could turn up information that helps you make a better choice and even builds a stronger bond of trust. For all you know, the other person’s been secretly hoping you’d bring up the topic. Don’t wait; investigate!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
