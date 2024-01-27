Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

We've Got A Nice, Low-Key Week In The Stars—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
January 27, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Woman wrapped in a checkered blanket sits on her porch - Weekly Horoscope
Image by Olga Murzaeva. x mbg creative / Stocksy
January 27, 2024
With only two notable astrology moments this week, we've got a—dare we say—quiet week in the stars. But we'll still want to watch out for jealousy, as well as opportunities for aligned action. Here's your horoscope.

Motivator Mars and changemaker Uranus join forces on January 29

Want it? A combination of inspiration and perspiration will push you past the finish line this Monday, January 29, as an empowering sync-up of motivator Mars and innovative Uranus rewards out-of-the-box thinking coupled with decisive action.

That said, you don’t want to just seize the reins and piss off the powers that be! Just focus on your research, yet be poised to press “go.” Have supporting evidence ready for the naysayers, and they’ll see you as a trailblazer rather than a loose cannon.

Friday's waning moon in Scorpio could cast a scrutinizing shadow

The waning quarter moon in intense Scorpio could drive up jealousy and obsession Friday, February 2. But are those suspicions justified?

As the moon darkens, it may cast shadows that make it hard to decipher your true feelings. Don’t stop at surface level; dig deeper.

You could turn up information that helps you make a better choice and even builds a stronger bond of trust. For all you know, the other person’s been secretly hoping you’d bring up the topic. Don’t wait; investigate!

 Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

