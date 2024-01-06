Advertisement
Set Your Sights On Your Biggest Goals This Week, Astrologers Say—Here's Why
Don’t hate…innovate! Tuesday’s Sun-Uranus trine sparks possibilities
First step? Stop focusing on what you could do and start taking some micro actions. This really is a case where you don’t know what can happen unless you try.
Since Uranus is the community planet, growth may come from teaming up with people who widen your scope. Just make sure you aren't projecting qualities onto them that aren't actually there. Today's connections might only be fleeting—even though they're likely to be impactful.
Set your 2024 intentions with Thursday’s New Moon in Capricorn
The first new moon of 2024 plants its flag in achievement-minded Capricorn. As resolutions take root, make sure you’re playing a big enough game.
This new moon will form an energizing trine to disruptor Uranus and will also be conjunct with potent Pluto. Translation? Step into your power as an innovator and find the solution that’s hiding in plain sight—the one that nobody else has noticed.
This inaugural 2024 new moon is also like a second New Year’s Day. Radar in on one (or two) epic goals that you want to achieve by mid-year. Then, seek out the most well-connected allies and innovative thinkers you know to make it reality. By summertime, you could all be toasting a massive win!
Then, make it bigger with Friday’s Mars-Jupiter Trine
Enough analyzing, discussing and strategizing. It’s time for action! Go-getter Mars and risk-taker Jupiter unite in a harmonious trine, emboldening you to leap into the unknown.
If your gut is telling you to take a chance, this is the day to follow it. But do look both ways before you swan-dive into something that you haven’t researched. The combo of these two impulsive planets, despite being in sensible earth signs, can tempt you to abandon common sense or get pulled into a pointless argument.
Planning powers are amplified when Mercury returns to Capricorn from January 13 to February 5
Master strategist Mercury sails into career-minded Capricorn, helping you put a plan in action for 2024. Set your sights on success but follow due process when it comes to making decisions.
In ambitious Capricorn, Mercury is all about forward thinking and setting goals, making this the ideal time to really dig into your resolutions and map out a plan.
Budgets, timelines and written proposals will get an extra lift from Mercury’s intellectual powers. Have your “elevator pitch” ready as you’re likely to meet people who are busy but well-connected now.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
More from the author:
Astrology Fundamentals
Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel