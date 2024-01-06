Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

Set Your Sights On Your Biggest Goals This Week, Astrologers Say—Here's Why

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
January 06, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
weekly horoscope 12/21/22
Image by Jasmin Chew / Pexels
January 06, 2024
As the New Year gets underway, this week in the stars is looking particularly supportive of our New Year's resolutions—just watch out for the urge to make impulsive decisions. Here's your horoscope.

Don’t hate…innovate! Tuesday’s Sun-Uranus trine sparks possibilities

Expand your horizons and think outside the box! As the confidence-boosting Capricorn sun teams up with inventive and original Uranus in Taurus, the spark of possibility ignites.

First step? Stop focusing on what you could do and start taking some micro actions. This really is a case where you don’t know what can happen unless you try.

Since Uranus is the community planet, growth may come from teaming up with people who widen your scope. Just make sure you aren't projecting qualities onto them that aren't actually there. Today's connections might only be fleeting—even though they're likely to be impactful.

Set your 2024 intentions with Thursday’s New Moon in Capricorn

The first new moon of 2024 plants its flag in achievement-minded Capricorn. As resolutions take root, make sure you’re playing a big enough game.

This new moon will form an energizing trine to disruptor Uranus and will also be conjunct with potent Pluto. Translation? Step into your power as an innovator and find the solution that’s hiding in plain sight—the one that nobody else has noticed.

This inaugural 2024 new moon is also like a second New Year’s Day. Radar in on one (or two) epic goals that you want to achieve by mid-year. Then, seek out the most well-connected allies and innovative thinkers you know to make it reality. By summertime, you could all be toasting a massive win!

Then, make it bigger with Friday’s Mars-Jupiter Trine

Enough analyzing, discussing and strategizing. It’s time for action! Go-getter Mars and risk-taker Jupiter unite in a harmonious trine, emboldening you to leap into the unknown.

If your gut is telling you to take a chance, this is the day to follow it. But do look both ways before you swan-dive into something that you haven’t researched. The combo of these two impulsive planets, despite being in sensible earth signs, can tempt you to abandon common sense or get pulled into a pointless argument.

Planning powers are amplified when Mercury returns to Capricorn from January 13 to February 5

Master strategist Mercury sails into career-minded Capricorn, helping you put a plan in action for 2024. Set your sights on success but follow due process when it comes to making decisions.

In ambitious Capricorn, Mercury is all about forward thinking and setting goals, making this the ideal time to really dig into your resolutions and map out a plan.

Budgets, timelines and written proposals will get an extra lift from Mercury’s intellectual powers. Have your “elevator pitch” ready as you’re likely to meet people who are busy but well-connected now.

 Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Astrologers Say This Zodiac Sign Is Set For Big Financial Gains In 2024
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Zodiac Sign Is Set For Big Financial Gains In 2024

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is About To Have A Major Growth Spurt In Their Career
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is About To Have A Major Growth Spurt In Their Career

Sarah Regan

How To Strengthen Your Faith & Practice Letting Go In The New Year
Spirituality

How To Strengthen Your Faith & Practice Letting Go In The New Year

Sarah Regan

The 2024 Numerology Forecast Signals A Year Of Money & Power — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The 2024 Numerology Forecast Signals A Year Of Money & Power — Here's What To Know

Kaitlyn Kaerhart

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have The Luckiest Year In Love In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have The Luckiest Year In Love In 2024

Sarah Regan

Astrologers Have Spoken: Here’s What 2024 Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Astrologers Have Spoken: Here’s What 2024 Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins

What Astrologers Want You To Know This January (Hint: Huge Changes Ahead)
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know This January (Hint: Huge Changes Ahead)

The AstroTwins

The 7 Best Bits Of Spiritual Wisdom We Learned From Experts This Year
Spirituality

The 7 Best Bits Of Spiritual Wisdom We Learned From Experts This Year

Sarah Regan

This Is Probably The One Thing Missing From Your Yoga Or Meditation Practice
Spirituality

This Is Probably The One Thing Missing From Your Yoga Or Meditation Practice

Sarah Regan

Astrologers Say This Zodiac Sign Is Set For Big Financial Gains In 2024
Spirituality

Astrologers Say This Zodiac Sign Is Set For Big Financial Gains In 2024

Sarah Regan

This Zodiac Sign Is About To Have A Major Growth Spurt In Their Career
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is About To Have A Major Growth Spurt In Their Career

Sarah Regan

How To Strengthen Your Faith & Practice Letting Go In The New Year
Spirituality

How To Strengthen Your Faith & Practice Letting Go In The New Year

Sarah Regan

The 2024 Numerology Forecast Signals A Year Of Money & Power — Here's What To Know
Spirituality

The 2024 Numerology Forecast Signals A Year Of Money & Power — Here's What To Know

Kaitlyn Kaerhart

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have The Luckiest Year In Love In 2024
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Is Set To Have The Luckiest Year In Love In 2024

Sarah Regan

Astrologers Have Spoken: Here’s What 2024 Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign
Spirituality

Astrologers Have Spoken: Here’s What 2024 Has In Store For Each Zodiac Sign

The AstroTwins

What Astrologers Want You To Know This January (Hint: Huge Changes Ahead)
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Know This January (Hint: Huge Changes Ahead)

The AstroTwins

The 7 Best Bits Of Spiritual Wisdom We Learned From Experts This Year
Spirituality

The 7 Best Bits Of Spiritual Wisdom We Learned From Experts This Year

Sarah Regan

This Is Probably The One Thing Missing From Your Yoga Or Meditation Practice
Spirituality

This Is Probably The One Thing Missing From Your Yoga Or Meditation Practice

Sarah Regan

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.