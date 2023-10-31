Your November 2023 Horoscope, From The AstroTwins
November won’t be the easiest mission to tackle, and it will require some stealthy self-discipline. The year has been filled with non-stop change, from Saturn’s move into Pisces, Pluto’s pivot between Capricorn and Aquarius, the summer retrogrades of Venus and Mercury, and October’s eclipse season. (Had enough yet?)
It will be all too easy to go to extremes this month, especially during the first three weeks
The Sun and Mars are both traveling through Scorpio until November 22 and 24 (respectively). This combustible combination is great for focus but can exacerbate the tunnel vision that’s fragmented so much of the world this year.
Uranus in stubborn Taurus (still retrograde) will make a few attempts to decrease the peace, so watch your own words and actions on key dates. Uranus will oppose harmonizer Venus in Scorpio on November 3, and communicator Mercury on November 4.
When Mars faces off in an opposition with volatile Uranus on November 11, we’ll need to send up some extra 11-11 wishes, as tensions could reach a boiling point. The Scorpio new moon on November 13 continues this as the Sun and moon both form a charged polarity to Uranus.
Saturn's retrograde period finally wraps up on November 4
On the plus side, structured Saturn—AKA the cosmic “adult in the room”—rouses from a nearly five-month retrograde on November 4. As the ringed taskmaster powers forward in Pisces, our compassion and desire for healing awakens again too. Information that’s been obscured or hidden can come into plain sight. Order may start to replace chaos, at least some of it. Will the empathic leaders please stand up? We need all of you.
Here’s an idea: Take all that charged-up energy to the polling booths and go vote in your local election on November 7 (or opt in for early voting that’s already started October 28 to November 5).
Sagittarius season arrives on November 22, helping us all see the bigger picture
Mars joins the Archer’s domain on November 24, staying for the rest of the year (until January 24). With the bold Sun and activating Mars in this global, multicultural sign, we’ll lean into Sagittarian optimism and hope.
But (no surprise) there is much work to be done. Over Thanksgiving weekend, Saturn in Pisces will be in a challenging 90-degree square to the Sun and Mars. Politics could easily infiltrate the dinner table, fragmenting family gatherings like it was 2016.
You may need to put up some firm Saturn-approved boundaries to direct the conversation toward whatever semblance of mutual respect and tolerance can be forged. And if it can’t…don’t feel obligated to turn up at a table if the tables are going to be turned against you.
The November 27 Gemini full moon will intensify the duel
This full moon will form a T-square (a 3-way tug o’ war) with the Sun and Mars in Sagittarius and Saturn in Pisces. While this lunar lift can open the floodgates for communication, we must remember that not talking is still a form of communication. Are your listening skills as good as your oratory powers? You’ll want them to be.
In the case of a T-square, we look for the fourth sign of the “modality” for answers. In this case, the missing sign is sensible, analytical Virgo, indicating a need to do more than just talk at each other. A plan, with points spelled out one by one, will be needed in order to achieve a lofty or hopeful vision of any magnitude.
We may move into December with more questions than answers—but hopefully with better questions that we can ask of ourselves during philosophical Sagittarius season.
Sifting through so much information and emotion this month will take energy, but we have the chance to emerge with some wisdom and hopefully, the remembrance of our common humanity.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
