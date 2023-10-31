The Sun and Mars are both traveling through Scorpio until November 22 and 24 (respectively). This combustible combination is great for focus but can exacerbate the tunnel vision that’s fragmented so much of the world this year.

Uranus in stubborn Taurus (still retrograde) will make a few attempts to decrease the peace, so watch your own words and actions on key dates. Uranus will oppose harmonizer Venus in Scorpio on November 3, and communicator Mercury on November 4.

When Mars faces off in an opposition with volatile Uranus on November 11, we’ll need to send up some extra 11-11 wishes, as tensions could reach a boiling point. The Scorpio new moon on November 13 continues this as the Sun and moon both form a charged polarity to Uranus.