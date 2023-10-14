This Week The Eclipse Corridor Sends Us All For A Loop—So Expect The Unexpected
The eclipse corridor brings change and surprises all week
Life could feel more surreal than a Bansky pop-up exhibit this week, so be gentle with yourself as you move through your days. We are officially in the eclipse corridor—the two weeks between the October 14 solar eclipse in Libra and the forthcoming lunar eclipse in Taurus that’s due on October 28.
Hidden truths are coming to light. Relationships are moving through transitions. Power pyramids are reshuffling. A balanced POV may be hard to churn up on demand, so don’t try to rush through decisions. If you need more time to research, ponder, or get comfortable with a possible outcome, take it! Anything worth having is worth waiting for.
The Sun and Pluto play hide and seek
What to hide and what to reveal? The answer to that question could befuddle us all this week as the live-out-loud Libra Sun gets into a tangled angle with furtive Pluto in “keeping up appearances” Capricorn.
Even if you've earned your bragging rights, keep trade secrets on the down-low until trust has been established. It's just too hard to read the room during a Sun-Pluto square, which is at its strongest on Saturday, October 21. Competitors may be lurking—or jealous haters who can't stand to see anyone else shine. Protect your dreams like the priceless gems they are by "shielding your field" and being discerning about the company you keep.
The truth is, we all have a shadow side. Should yours peek out, don’t judge yourself; Just take some action to mitigate the impact. Set aside meditative alone time to tune in to your thoughts and ask for reassurance if you're wondering whether a certain someone has your back.
Try to remember that people aren’t mind readers. Instead of dropping hints—or even assuming that your actions are “obvious”—clearly state your intentions, leaving nothing up to chance.
Saturday’s waxing quarter moon in Capricorn restores rational thinking
The stars deliver a much-needed reality check on Saturday, thanks to the quarter moon in Capricorn, the most grounded of all earth signs.
If your mind has been spinning out with, “What if…?” scenarios, pick one or two of them and play them out, one step at a time. If X were to happen, then what? And what would happen after that? Keep going until you get to a natural conclusion.
While, yes, you can survive most possibilities, this exercise can help you get your head around not simply which option is best for you (because there might be more than one path!) but rather, what it will take to pull off each plan.
Sunday’s Venus-Jupiter trine brings a wave of optimism for romantic relationships
On Sunday, Venus gets back into her free-flowing groove when she teams up with generous Jupiter to form a harmonious trine (120-degree angle). With these two “benefics” singing a dynamic duet, all forms of love are meant to be celebrated.
But when it comes to romance, these two sweet talkers can make big, bold promises, especially since both planets are cruising through stabilizing earth signs. Since Jupiter is the global nomad and cross-cultural ambassador, this is a great weekend to diversify your dating portfolio or turn a brunch date into a daylong (or overnight) road trip.
Need to clear the air with bae? Diplomatic Venus softens candid Jupiter's straight-shooting edge, ensuring that even the toughest sentiments to express won't get lost in translation.
Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
