What to hide and what to reveal? The answer to that question could befuddle us all this week as the live-out-loud Libra Sun gets into a tangled angle with furtive Pluto in “keeping up appearances” Capricorn.

Even if you've earned your bragging rights, keep trade secrets on the down-low until trust has been established. It's just too hard to read the room during a Sun-Pluto square, which is at its strongest on Saturday, October 21. Competitors may be lurking—or jealous haters who can't stand to see anyone else shine. Protect your dreams like the priceless gems they are by "shielding your field" and being discerning about the company you keep.

The truth is, we all have a shadow side. Should yours peek out, don’t judge yourself; Just take some action to mitigate the impact. Set aside meditative alone time to tune in to your thoughts and ask for reassurance if you're wondering whether a certain someone has your back.

Try to remember that people aren’t mind readers. Instead of dropping hints—or even assuming that your actions are “obvious”—clearly state your intentions, leaving nothing up to chance.