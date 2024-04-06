Advertisement
A Chaotic Eclipse Portal Closes Out With A Bang This Week—Here's Your Horoscope
Monday’s new moon in Aries is a supermoon and a total solar eclipse
Throw down some breadcrumbs and mark a trail! Monday’s new supermoon in Aries is also a sky-darkening total solar eclipse, which also happens to arrive at a close degree to Mercury retrograde. And yes, that’s going to be as chaotic as it sounds.
Developments may arrive at such a fast-and-furious pace that you wind up disoriented. Simultaneously, something quite old could feel new again, beckoning you to give it a second chance.
The turbo-charged fresh start this new moon brings might require you to leave a piece of your old life behind. (Ah, the bittersweet side effect of a game-changing eclipse.)
Feeling more confused that clear? Don’t act out of fear. It might take a full six months—until the corresponding Aries full moon— before you can determine the best way forward.
Watch for emotional whiplash during Wednesday’s Mars-Saturn meetup
Perhaps you've been racing ahead without a proper plan in place. Maybe you’ve been ignoring your intuition and using willpower to force an outcome. Cautious Saturn warns us that haste makes waste. Is that a message you need to heed?
Stay in cruise control as much as you can for the next week until this awkward pairing starts to separate.
The Sun syncs up with Mercury retrograde on Thursday, causing confusion
Confidence is the cure! There’s no second-guessing yourself under Thursday’s union of the bold Sun and articulate Mercury in assertive Aries.
Share your ideas in a dynamic and inviting way that makes others pay attention. Pro tip: Because Mercury is retrograde, watch that you don’t veer into bulldozing people to give you what you want. Allow others to voice their objections and ask curious questions instead of trying to rush them to fit into your plans.
Slow down a little and listen, and you’ll be able to work your magic!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
