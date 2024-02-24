Advertisement
Ready For The Annual Day Of Challenges? Here's Your Horoscope, From Astrologers
Patience will be a hard virtue to attain during Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square
You want what you want and you want it now! This Tuesday, February 27, the two most impatient planets butt heads, igniting egos and tempers.
Hotheaded Mars and know-it-all Jupiter aren’t known for getting people to back down or admit they’re wrong. If you find yourself digging in your heels, force yourself to detach and walk away. Better to lose a little pride than waste precious hours in a no-win argument.
Wednesday is The Day of Challenges as Sun and Saturn make their annual merger
But be careful who you share those visions with for now. Sobering Saturn will also join this Pisces posse, bringing a harsh reality check if you get too excited too soon. Because there’s no room for shortcuts, we call the annual Sun-Saturn meetup “The Day of Challenges.”
Take your time and make sure you have all the components in place. Your diligent efforts could pay off over time, perhaps attracting the hard-earned respect of an industry leader.
Watch for heavy moods now. Instead of getting discouraged, go back to the drawing board and put a solid plan in place. If you lose perspective, remember that this weighty energy will pass soon enough.
Honor your need for space this weekend as Venus tussles with liberated Uranus
Short fuses and stubbornness can make it hard to get on the same page. Even worse? Nobody’s willing to compromise. Step away from people who are pushing your buttons. It’s tempting to react when you’re feeling cornered, but a level head always prevails.
Feeling bored or claustrophobic in a relationship? You could have the urge to bolt. But today’s energy will pass as quickly as it comes, and you’re likely to regret acting on it. Better just to take a time-out than to make any rash and hard-to-reverse moves.
Bear in mind the difference between being spontaneous and recklessly impulsive. You might think a quick almost-spring fling is a good idea tonight, but will tomorrow be a different story?
And remember: The truth shall set you free!
Sunday brings a waning quarter moon in candid Sagittarius sets the stage for honest dialogue at basically any time this weekend.
An issue you’ve been processing since the full moon a week ago has been weighing on your mind. Now, you can put it into perspective and even find a silver lining.
Is it time to close the loop on an unresolved debate? Instead of getting stuck on who’s right and who’s wrong, open the discussion to a variety of perspectives and try to see things from all the angles.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
