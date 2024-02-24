Skip to Content
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Spirituality

Ready For The Annual Day Of Challenges? Here's Your Horoscope, From Astrologers

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
February 24, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope
Graphic by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy
February 24, 2024
Not only are we up against the annual "Day of Challenges," but Venus and Uranus could shake up relationships, while Mars and Jupiter try our patience. Here's your horoscope.

Patience will be a hard virtue to attain during Tuesday’s Mars-Jupiter square

You want what you want and you want it now! This Tuesday, February 27, the two most impatient planets butt heads, igniting egos and tempers.

Hotheaded Mars and know-it-all Jupiter aren’t known for getting people to back down or admit they’re wrong. If you find yourself digging in your heels, force yourself to detach and walk away. Better to lose a little pride than waste precious hours in a no-win argument.

Wednesday is The Day of Challenges as Sun and Saturn make their annual merger

Dream a little dream—then make it a reality! With the forthright Sun and expressive Mercury aligning in imaginative Pisces on Wednesday, your creative ideas will meet with a warm reception.

But be careful who you share those visions with for now. Sobering Saturn will also join this Pisces posse, bringing a harsh reality check if you get too excited too soon. Because there’s no room for shortcuts, we call the annual Sun-Saturn meetup “The Day of Challenges.”

Take your time and make sure you have all the components in place. Your diligent efforts could pay off over time, perhaps attracting the hard-earned respect of an industry leader.

Watch for heavy moods now. Instead of getting discouraged, go back to the drawing board and put a solid plan in place. If you lose perspective, remember that this weighty energy will pass soon enough.

Honor your need for space this weekend as Venus tussles with liberated Uranus

Even the most harmonious relationships could hit a rough patch this weekend as Venus in unpredictable Aquarius and volatile Uranus in Taurus clash in a stubborn square.

Short fuses and stubbornness can make it hard to get on the same page. Even worse? Nobody’s willing to compromise. Step away from people who are pushing your buttons. It’s tempting to react when you’re feeling cornered, but a level head always prevails.

Feeling bored or claustrophobic in a relationship? You could have the urge to bolt. But today’s energy will pass as quickly as it comes, and you’re likely to regret acting on it. Better just to take a time-out than to make any rash and hard-to-reverse moves.

Bear in mind the difference between being spontaneous and recklessly impulsive. You might think a quick almost-spring fling is a good idea tonight, but will tomorrow be a different story?

And remember: The truth shall set you free!

Sunday brings a waning quarter moon in candid Sagittarius sets the stage for honest dialogue at basically any time this weekend.

An issue you’ve been processing since the full moon a week ago has been weighing on your mind. Now, you can put it into perspective and even find a silver lining.

Is it time to close the loop on an unresolved debate? Instead of getting stuck on who’s right and who’s wrong, open the discussion to a variety of perspectives and try to see things from all the angles.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

