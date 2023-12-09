Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

This Week Brings A New Moon Along With Mercury Retrograde—Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
Weekly Horoscope
Graphic by mbg creative x Jasmin Chew / Pexels
This week's new moon in Sagittarius encourages us to spread our wings, but Mercury retrograde reminds us to act with discretion. Here's your horoscope.

The Sagittarius new moon brings an end-of-year jolt of momentum this Tuesday (6:32PM EST)

Are you thinking big enough? This Tuesday, December 12, the year’s only new moon in visionary Sagittarius nudges us all out of the safety zone. Get ready for a bold entry into uncharted terrain or to take a supersized leap of faith.

Got the urge to travel? Even if your journey happens next year, don’t shy away from pressing “book now” on a great bucket-list destination deal. With courageous Mars mashing up with la luna, you’re feeling especially bold and ready to risk big.

Multiply your adventurous and horizon-expanding ideas by (at least) ten. But make sure you’ve got a backup plan, since you could be tempted to gamble.

Need some extra motivation? Think about the people you’ll help and inspire as a role model. As healing Chiron breezes by the new moon in a supportive trine, do it for the people who didn’t get a chance—or those who might believe they can when you lead by example.

Just keep one toe planted on terra firma, as a square from dreamy Neptune doesn’t exactly scream “practical” when it comes to your exciting plans.

And one day later, Mercury turns retrograde for three weeks (womp womp)

Do you hear what I hear? Absolutely not. Blame it on the static of Mercury retrograde, which—we’re sorry to report—begins this Wednesday, December 13 and jams up the signals until New Year’s Day.

With chaos and miscommunications rippling through the rest of 2023, leave absolutely nothing up to chance with holiday plans. While Mercury’s backing up through Capricorn until the 23rd, set up an online hub with addresses, timelines and dishes and drinks everyone should bring to the celebration. (And plan on sending about five follow-up texts.)

If you’re jetting off to ring in the occasion, double check your luggage to make sure you’ve got the essentials—not to mention an extra phone charger. Delays will be likely, especially when Mercury backs into travel sign Sagittarius on the 23rd. Choose your fellow partygoers carefully. One divisive debater can ruin everything.

Watch where you’re pointing fingers this Sunday, December 16

Reflect before you project! Hazy Neptune in Pisces is at loggerheads with the Sagittarius Sun, which could leave everyone in a swirl of sticky rumors and questionable data. Finding that nugget of truth could take an entire search party...but then again, is it you that’s obscuring the facts?

As you scour the surface for details, look inward. Out of self-protection, you may be muddying the waters by being evasive, elusive—or avoiding conversations because they feel “difficult.” Unfortunately, these deflections will only arouse more suspicion. Brewing trust issues may be at play. Perhaps this is a red flag that you aren’t as certain about someone as you thought.

While you’re soul searching, be on alert for creative inspiration. (Or just escape to a live show or exhibit!) Let that spark flow freely, no rules or feedback allowed.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Slow Down That Sleigh! December's Horoscope Is Packed For The Rest Of 2023
Spirituality

Slow Down That Sleigh! December's Horoscope Is Packed For The Rest Of 2023

The AstroTwins

Need A New Hobby? Here Are 127 Unique Options To Try Next
Personal Growth

Need A New Hobby? Here Are 127 Unique Options To Try Next

Sarah Regan

The Medical System Has A Burnout Problem — But This Could Help
Meditation

The Medical System Has A Burnout Problem — But This Could Help

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Your Weekly Horoscope Just Dropped & Things Are Looking Sultry
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Just Dropped & Things Are Looking Sultry

The AstroTwins

This Sexual Health Issue Was Just Linked To A Higher Risk Of Diabetes
Sex

This Sexual Health Issue Was Just Linked To A Higher Risk Of Diabetes

Sarah Regan

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D
Integrative Health

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D

Jamie Schneider

Slow Down That Sleigh! December's Horoscope Is Packed For The Rest Of 2023
Spirituality

Slow Down That Sleigh! December's Horoscope Is Packed For The Rest Of 2023

The AstroTwins

Need A New Hobby? Here Are 127 Unique Options To Try Next
Personal Growth

Need A New Hobby? Here Are 127 Unique Options To Try Next

Sarah Regan

The Medical System Has A Burnout Problem — But This Could Help
Meditation

The Medical System Has A Burnout Problem — But This Could Help

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

Your Weekly Horoscope Just Dropped & Things Are Looking Sultry
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Just Dropped & Things Are Looking Sultry

The AstroTwins

This Sexual Health Issue Was Just Linked To A Higher Risk Of Diabetes
Sex

This Sexual Health Issue Was Just Linked To A Higher Risk Of Diabetes

Sarah Regan

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D
Integrative Health

This Is The Sneakiest Sign You Don't Have Enough Vitamin D

Jamie Schneider

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.