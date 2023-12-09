Advertisement
This Week Brings A New Moon Along With Mercury Retrograde—Here's Your Horoscope
The Sagittarius new moon brings an end-of-year jolt of momentum this Tuesday (6:32PM EST)
Are you thinking big enough? This Tuesday, December 12, the year’s only new moon in visionary Sagittarius nudges us all out of the safety zone. Get ready for a bold entry into uncharted terrain or to take a supersized leap of faith.
Got the urge to travel? Even if your journey happens next year, don’t shy away from pressing “book now” on a great bucket-list destination deal. With courageous Mars mashing up with la luna, you’re feeling especially bold and ready to risk big.
Multiply your adventurous and horizon-expanding ideas by (at least) ten. But make sure you’ve got a backup plan, since you could be tempted to gamble.
Need some extra motivation? Think about the people you’ll help and inspire as a role model. As healing Chiron breezes by the new moon in a supportive trine, do it for the people who didn’t get a chance—or those who might believe they can when you lead by example.
Just keep one toe planted on terra firma, as a square from dreamy Neptune doesn’t exactly scream “practical” when it comes to your exciting plans.
And one day later, Mercury turns retrograde for three weeks (womp womp)
Do you hear what I hear? Absolutely not. Blame it on the static of Mercury retrograde, which—we’re sorry to report—begins this Wednesday, December 13 and jams up the signals until New Year’s Day.
With chaos and miscommunications rippling through the rest of 2023, leave absolutely nothing up to chance with holiday plans. While Mercury’s backing up through Capricorn until the 23rd, set up an online hub with addresses, timelines and dishes and drinks everyone should bring to the celebration. (And plan on sending about five follow-up texts.)
If you’re jetting off to ring in the occasion, double check your luggage to make sure you’ve got the essentials—not to mention an extra phone charger. Delays will be likely, especially when Mercury backs into travel sign Sagittarius on the 23rd. Choose your fellow partygoers carefully. One divisive debater can ruin everything.
Watch where you’re pointing fingers this Sunday, December 16
Reflect before you project! Hazy Neptune in Pisces is at loggerheads with the Sagittarius Sun, which could leave everyone in a swirl of sticky rumors and questionable data. Finding that nugget of truth could take an entire search party...but then again, is it you that’s obscuring the facts?
As you scour the surface for details, look inward. Out of self-protection, you may be muddying the waters by being evasive, elusive—or avoiding conversations because they feel “difficult.” Unfortunately, these deflections will only arouse more suspicion. Brewing trust issues may be at play. Perhaps this is a red flag that you aren’t as certain about someone as you thought.
While you’re soul searching, be on alert for creative inspiration. (Or just escape to a live show or exhibit!) Let that spark flow freely, no rules or feedback allowed.
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
